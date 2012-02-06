US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline down on refinery unit restart

* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery unit restart, new cycle * Gulf gasoline down a penny on sluggish demand * Harbor ULSD shows gains HOUSTON, Feb 6 Chicago gasoline differentials slipped 3.00 cents per gallon on Monday on news a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at a major regional refinery had restarted over the weekend and the market focused on the second cycle of the month, traders said. BP Plc restarted an FCC, one of two, at its 405,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, after shutting it last week for several days for unplanned work, sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters on Monday. On Friday Chicago cycle 1 gasoline differentials surged by about 5.50 cents per gallon to 15.00/14.00 cents under March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on news of the FCC shutdown at the Whiting plant. On Monday differentials on cycle 2 Chicago gasoline retreated to 18.00/17.00 cents under, traders said. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed about a half a cent per gallon to 15.00/14.00 under March NYMEX heating oil futures on Monday, while Group Three ULSD differentials were steady at either side of 5.50 cents under. Group Three gasoline differentials slipped about 1.25 cents per gallon under March NYMEX RBOB futures on weak demand, traders said. On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped a penny per gallon to 3.25/2.75 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures on sluggish demand, traders said. Gulf Coast ULSD and jet fuel differentials were steady at 2.75 cents under and 2/50/3.50 cents over, respectively, March NYMEX heating oil futures. In the New York Harbor, ULSD differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.75/3.25 cents over on stronger demand. Harbor jet fuel differentials widened with bids steady at 5.00 cents over and offers up half a cent at 7.00 cents over, trader said. Prompt F5 gasoline differentials were steady though tighter on Monday. Most other gasoline grades were steady as well, though M4 differentials fell by a slight quarter cent per gallon to 1.50/2.00 cents over March NYMEX RBOB futures. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Cycle 9 conventional M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.75 and 3.25 cents under March RBOB futures, down a penny. Cycle 8 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat at 2.75 cents under the March heating oil screen. Cycle 9 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 2.50/3.50 cents over. Heating oil for Cycle 9 was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt F5 RBOB was steady with tighter differentials at 1.50/1.25 cents under March RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Feb. 10 and Feb. 20 were pegged at 1.50 cents under. Any-February barrels were called at 1.50 cents under, even with Friday's levels. Prompt H5 was seen at 17.25 cents over, steady with Friday's levels. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over, down a quarter cent. Heating oil for Feb. 20 was called even to the March heating oil board, down half a cent. Prompt jet fuel talked at 5.00/7.00 cents over, with offers a half-cent higher. Prompt ULSD climbed 0.75 cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over. MIDWEST Chicago cycle 2 gasoline was pegged at 18.00/17.00 cents under March RBOB futures, down 3 cents from Friday's cycle 1 levels. Chicago ULSD gained half a cent to 15.00/14.00 cents under March heating oil futures. Group Three gasoline fell 1.25 cents to 14.00/13.00 cents under. Group Three ULSD was flat at 5.75/5.25 cents under.