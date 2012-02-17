US Cash Products-Chicago sharply extends gains m(UPDATE 1)

* Chicago gasoline up a second day after dramatic plunge * Gulf ULSD up slightly on pre-holiday weekend buying * Harbor distillates get boost from cargo to Europe HOUSTON, Feb 17 Chicago cash gasoline differentials rallied sharply on Friday, paring most of the steep declines that stemmed from a glut of product in the region. Traders said Chicago gasoline differentials traded at 40.00 cents under the March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 17.00 cents a gallon since close of trade on Thursday. Earlier gasoline was talked in a wider bid-offer spread of 55.00/45.00 cents per gallon under March futures, but rose further by day's end. Differentials had reached an 11-year low on Wednesday, having plummeted nearly 34.00 cents per gallon in the previous week and a half, as the product glut added downward pressure to already seasonally depressed prices. "The cycle is pretty well done. Now refiners are not selling," a Midwest trader said, adding such wide swings are common in the thin Chicago market. The glut stems from a combination of light planned spring maintenance at regional refineries, weak demand, cheap crude oil that encourages high refinery runs and few means to ship products to other markets. The plunge in Chicago gasoline differentials began reversing on Thursday after sellers exited the market and low prices attracted new buying. And with that, more volatility is expected, traders said. "I think wide swings will be the norm for the next four to six weeks," another Midwest trader said. On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed a quarter cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 0.75 cent under to a quarter cent over March NYMEX heating oil futures on increased buying interest before the Presidents Day holiday weekend. Differentials partly retreated by day's end from a rise of half a cent per gallon after Motiva Enterprises late Thursday reported a brief power blip to two sulfur units at its 235,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana, Heating oil differentials slipped about 0.75 cent per gallon to 4.75 cents under March NYMEX heating oil as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. In the New York Harbor, traders said export demand boosted ULSD differentials on Friday as a buyer cobbled barrels together for a cargo to ship to Europe. Prompt ULSD jumped by half a cent per gallon to 2.50/3.00 cents over March NYMEX heating oil futures. Jet fuel differentials climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents over. However, warmer-than-normal weather held heating oil differentials steady at 1.00/0.50 cent under. Slack demand and growing supplies in the Harbor gasoline market weakened prompt M4 conventional gasoline differentials by half a cent per gallon, with barrels pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over March NYMEX RBOB futures. Prompt F5 RBOB was flat, called either side of 3.00 cents under. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Cycle 12 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.00, 2.75 and 2.25 cents under March RBOB futures, up a quarter cent. Cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained a quarter cent to 0.75 cent under to 0.25 cent over the March heating oil screen. Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel held steady at flat to the screen to a penny over. Scheduling Cycle 11 heating oil fell 0.75 cent to 5.00/4.50 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt and any-February heating oil were called 1.00/0.50 cent under, unchanged. Prompt and any-February ULSD were talked at 2.50/3.00 cents over, up a half cent. Prompt and any-February jet fuel were pegged at 5.00/6.00 cents over, up 1.50 cents. Prompt and any-February kerosene was called 6.50/7.50 cents over, down about 3.00 cents from Thursday's settlement. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, down 0.75 cent, while any-February barrels were pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over, also down 0.75 cent. Prompt and any-February F5 RBOB were called 3.25/2.75 cents under, unchanged from Thursday. Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at either side of 17.25 cents under April RBOB futures, unchanged. MIDWEST Chicago gasoline rose about 17.00 cents a gallon to 40.00 cents under March RBOB gasoline futures. ULSD in Chicago fell about a quarter cent to 33.25 cents under March heating oil futures. Group Three gasoline rose about a cent to 13.25/12.25 cents under March futures while ULSD dipped 0.12 cents at 8.00/7.75 cents under.