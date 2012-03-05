US Cash Products-Low Chicago diesel basis attracts buyers

* Chicago diesel rallies after basis found bottom last week
* Harbor ULSD rallies as switch to cleaner fuel approaches
* Gulf Coast jet fuel up on pipeline scheduling
NEW YORK, March 5 Chicago ultra-low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) rose 4.00 cents a gallon after last week's cheap
differentials attracted new buying interest when a new cycle
started trading on Monday, traders said.
Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD was done earlier at 11.00/9.00 cents
under April heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX) but later traded higher at 9.00 cents under
futures.
Both gasoline and ULSD differentials in Chicago found little
support from the shutdown of Enbridge Inc's Line 14/64,
which carries 318,000 barrels a day of crude from Superior,
Wisconsin, to Griffith, Indiana.
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen steady around 30.00/29.00
cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while the
cleaner-burning cycle 3 gasoline for delivery later in the month
rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/9.00 cents under April
futures, traders said.
Enbridge said the crude pipeline will be shut down for up to
four more days after a deadly vehicle accident caused an oil
leak in Illinois.
The pipeline supplies major Midwest refineries such as Exxon
Mobil's 238,600 barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in
Illinois. Exxon said it is meeting contractual obligations
despite the outage.
In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel rallied on
Monday as buyers sought prompt and any-March barrels to supply
New York State ahead of its switch to a new heating oil standard
on July 1, 2012, traders said.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 5.00/5.50 cents per
gallon over the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract after
the prompt barrels rose a quarter cent a gallon and barrels for
any-month delivery rose 1.25 cents a gallon.
The new standard for home heating oil, with less than 15
parts per million (ppm) sulfur, effectively makes ULSD the only
heating oil and diesel that can be legally sold in New York
after July 1.
In an effort to ensure that New York storage tanks are in
compliance with the new standard, terminal operators have set
earlier deadlines for the switch. Buckeye Partners LP,
for example, has told shippers that all pipelines and storage
tanks will switch to 15 ppm sulfur by April 15.
Other Harbor distillate markets weakened, with heating oil
down a quarter cent at either side of 0.75 cent under and jet
fuel at 4.00/4.40 cent over, down a penny.
This was after the U.S. National Weather Service forecast
heating oil demand will be 12.7 percent below normal this week.
On the Gulf Coast, summer-grade M2 gasoline differentials
gained a quarter cent per gallon on Monday, trading at 19.50,
19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX,
traders said.
Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials climbed half a cent per
gallon to a bid-offer spread of half a cent under to half a cent
over April NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST
Cycle 15 summer-grade M2 gasoline was seen done at 19.50,
19.25 and 19.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up a quarter
cent.
Cycle 14 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
1.00 cent over the April heating oil screen, unchanged from
Friday.
Scheduling Cycle 14 54-grade jet fuel gained half a cent to
0.50 cent under to half a cent over.
Cycle 15 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt heating oil was called at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down
a quarter cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25
cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 5.00/5.50 cents
over, up a quarter cent and 1.25 cents, respectively.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 4.00/4.40 cents over, down a
penny from Friday's settlement.
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 25.25/24.75 cents under,
unchanged, while any-March barrels were pegged at either side of
23.00 cents over.
Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were called
either side of 3.50 cents under, unchanged on the day.
MIDWEST
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen steady at 30.00/29.00
cents under April RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle 2 ULSD
traded at 9.00 cents under futures, up about 4.00 cents a
gallon.
Group Three gasoline was seen a half cent higher at
24.25/23.75 cents under April futures and Group ULSD fell a
quarter cent a gallon to 4.00/3.50 cents under.