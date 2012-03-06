US Cash Products-Harbor gas falls to historic lows

* Harbor ULSD firms to highest level since October * Gulf Coast gasoline rallies on refinery problem * Chicago gasoline slides as crude oil pipe restarts NEW YORK, Mar 6 New York Harbor gasoline markets weakened to historical lows on Tuesday as a plethora of product moved up from the Gulf Coast via pipeline and arrived by ship, traders said. Prompt F4 RBOB tumbled to as low as 29.50 cents per gallon under the April RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 3.50 cents, and was pegged at 28.00/29.50 cents by the close of business on Tuesday. This is the lowest differential seen since RBOB started trading in 2005. Any-March F4 RBOB was done at 23.50 cents under earlier in the day, before it too slid, with deals done at 25.00, 26.00 and 26.25 cents under late in the day. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline also lost ground, building on Monday's 6.00 cent per gallon tumble, dropping another 2.00 cents on Tuesday to either side of 25.00 cents under. Meanwhile, the distillate markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with heating oil weakening on slack weather-related demand and ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel strengthening on firming transportation-fueled demand, traders said. Prompt heating oil lost ground on Tuesday, as aggressive sellers offered barrels at 1.00 cent under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, while bidders were seen closer to 1.50 cents under. This was 0.75 cent weaker. Prompt ULSD was done at 5.50 and 5.75 over, up 0.50 cent, to its highest level since Oct. 7, while prompt jet was talked at either side of 6.00 cents over, up 1.50 cents. Gulf Coast gasoline jumped 2.40 cents on Tuesday, supported by an outage at a Texas refinery and strong buying interest. Summer-grade M2 conventional gasoline in the Gulf Coast traded at 17.00 cents under, traders said. Citgo Petroleum Corp shut an alkylation unit at its 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery after it discovered a small flange leak. Gulf Coast ULSD rose 0.85 cents to 2.35 cents over as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline lost some steam following its 8.00-cent rally late on Monday, as traders looked to the restart on Thursday of a crude oil pipeline that initially boosted the market. Chicago cycle 2 gasoline dipped by 2.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents under. Group Three gasoline, however, jumped 2.50 cents in what traders called a belated response to the line shutdown. Enbridge Inc shut the 318,000 barrel-a-day 14/64 crude line, which carries Canadian crude oil from Superior, Wisconsin, to Griffith, Indiana, early on Saturday after a vehicle collision sparked a fire and a leak on a portion of the line 70 miles (113 km) southwest of Chicago. Refineries supplied by the crude line, however, have said they are either meeting contractual obligations or are operating at normal rates. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Cycle 15 summer-grade M2 conventional gasoline was seen done at 17.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up 2.40 cents. Scheduling cycle 14 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.15, 2.25 and 2.35 cents over the April heating oil futures contract, up 0.75 cent. Newly prompt cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel rose a half cent to 1.25 cents over. Cycle 15 heating oil was steady at rose about 0.15 cent to 4.75 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 29.50/28.00 cents under, down 3.50 cents, while barrels loading by Mar. 20 were talked at 27.50/27.00 cents under, down 2.00 cents. Any-March F4 RBOB was called 26.50/26.00 cents under, down 3.00 cents. Ratable April F2 RBOB was talked at flat to 0.30 cent over May RBOB futures, up a quarter cent, while ratable May F2 RBOB was pegged at 1.00/1.30 cents over June futures. Ratable June F2 RBOB was called 1.75/2.25 cents over. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 25.25/24.75 cents under, down 3.00 cents, while any-March barrels were talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under, down 2.00 cents. Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent, while any-March heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under, down a half cent. Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents over, up a half cent. Prompt and any-March jet fuel jumped up by 1.50 cents and were talked at either side of 6.00 cents over. Prompt kerosene was called 8.50/9.00 cents over, down a quarter cent. MIDWEST Chicago Cycle 2 gasoline fell 2.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents under, while Chicago Cycle 2 ULSD rose 0.50 cent to 8.50/7.50 cents under. Group Three gasoline rose 2.50 cents to 21.75/21.25 cents under, while Group Three ULSD rose about a penny to 2.75/2.50 cents under.