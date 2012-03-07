US Cash Products-Midwest diesel rallies eyeing demand

* Group Three diesel rallies ahead of spring demand * Harbor gasoline up 2.50 cents a gallon on cycle change * Gulf Coast gasoline inches up on scheduling NEW YORK, March 7 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in the Group Three market rallied on Wednesday as traders stocked up ahead of agricultural season, traders said. Group Three ULSD shot up about 2.10 cents a gallon and was bid at 0.75 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Offers were flat to the futures screen. Group gasoline also rose a cent a gallon to 20.50 cents under NYMEX April RBOB gasoline futures contract. Lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), cleaner-burning gasoline traded higher at 17.00 cents under. New York Harbor gasoline rebounded from historically low levels as buyers stepped up to purchase bargain-basement barrels of high-Reid vapor pressure winter-grade RBOB and CBOB, traders said. Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 27.00 cents per gallon under April RBOB futures, up 2.50 cents late in the day. F4 RBOB loading by Mar. 20 was done at 25.25 cents under, up 2.25 cents. The higher RVP gasoline can only be used for another couple of weeks in the region before it transitions to lower RVP summer grade gasoline. Heating oil weakened on account of warmer weather across the eastern seaboard. Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under the NYMEX April heating oil futures contract, down a quarter cent. Ultra-low sulfur diesel, meanwhile, marched higher, and was done at 6.25 cents over, a fresh six-month high, as traders stocked up before Buckeye Partners' April 15 deadline for the switch to diesel containing 15 parts per million or less sulfur in its New York State system. In the Gulf Coast, summer-grade gasoline rose 0.30 cent a gallon on Wednesday as trading on the current cycle winded down. Cycle 15 M2 gasoline traded at 16.50, 16.25 and 16.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures, traders said. Differentials were little affected by outages at two of Valero Energy's refineries. Valero said a pump malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 156,000-bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, did not have a material impact on production. A fire on Tuesday at its 180,000-bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery also spared major units and did not affect ongoing turnaround work, the company added. Weekly government data showed U.S. distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels to 139.5 million barrels, led by a 1.4 million barrel dip in the East Coast region. The Midwest gained a net 943,000 barrels of distillates while Gulf Coast inventories slipped by 739,000 barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels last week to 229.53 million barrels. East Coast inventories were depleted by 1.1 million barrels and Midwest gasoline stocks fell 269,000 barrels. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks, however, were 800,000 barrels higher. U.S. refinery utilization fell a slight 0.3 percentage point to 83.9 percent as the Midwest region sank deeper into the spring maintenance season. Midwest refinery utilization slipped 2.3 percentage points on planned maintenance work at the region's major refineries and as some refiners reported cutting back rates due to high volumes of refined products in a key Midwest pipeline that ships their products. Gulf Coast utilization jumped 1.2 percentage points to 86.8 percent and East Coast utilization was 0.5 percentage points lower at 57.8 percent. For more refinery news, please go to U.S. GULF COAST Scheduling cycle 15 summer-grade M2 conventional gasoline was seen done at 16.50, 16.25, 16.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures. Newly prompt cycle 15 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel traded at 2.40 cents under April heating oil futures, up about 0.40 cents a gallon. Cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel traded 0.75 cent a gallon higher at 2.00 cents over futures. Cycle 15 heating oil was steady at about 5.00/4.50 cents under. NEW YORK HARBOR Prompt F4 RBOB was called 27.25/26.75 cents under, up 2.50 cents, while barrels loading by March 20 were pegged at 25.50/25.00 cents under, up 2.00 cents. Any-March F4 RBOB was done at 25.00, 24.75 and 24.50 cents under and ended the day talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under, up 2.00 cents. Ratable March F4 RBOB was pegged at 24.50/23.50 cents under, while ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25 cent under to flat to May RBOB futures, modestly weaker. Ratable May F2 RBOB was done at 1.60 cents over June RBOB futures, while June F2 RBOB was called 1.50/2.00 cents over July RBOB futures. Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 25.50/25.00 cents under, a quarter cent weaker, while any-March barrels were talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under, unchanged. Early April M3 conventional gasoline was called 20.00/19.00 cents under May RBOB futures, down a half cent. Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under, down a quarter cent, with a deal done at 1.50 cents under. Any-March heating oil was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under, also down a quarter cent. Prompt ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half cent. Prompt jet fuel was steady at 5.75/6.25 cents over, while kerosene was called 10.50/11.50 cents over, up 0.50 cent. MIDWEST Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose about 1.50 cents in afternoon trading to 22.00/20.00 cents under April RBOB futures. Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose a half cent to 7.50/6.50 cents under. Group Three gasoline traded 2.00 cents higher at 20.00/19.00 cents under futures. Group Three ULSD rose more than 2.00 cents to a bid 0.75 cents under futures and an offer even to the screen.