US Cash Products- Chicago gasoline jumps on refinery outage

NEW YORK, March 8 Chicago gasoline jumped
on Thursday supported by an outage at the Midwest's second
largest refinery, traders said.
Cycle 2 cash gasoline in Chicago rallied by 7.50 cents a
gallon to a bid of 14.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
Gasoline gallons were offered at 10.00 cents under April
futures.
Traders said power outages led to the shutdown of a reformer
at Conoco's joint-venture, 362,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Wood River, Illinois. Conoco reported Wednesday that
it shut down a benzene extractor unit at the refinery after the
exchanger on the unit opened for an unknown reason.
Conoco shares joint ownership of the refinery with Canadian
Cenovus Energy. Both companies were not immediately
available for comment.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel, on the other hand, fell
back 2.50 cents a gallon to 10.00/9.00 cents under April heating
oil futures in characteristic volatility that reversed the
week-long basis rally.
On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a
cent per gallon to 17.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the
NYMEX. The decline came as Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed
that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, had
finished restarting.
The unit was shut for unplanned repairs in mid-February.
Among Gulf distillates, ULSD differentials climbed half a
cent per gallon to 3.00 cents over April NYMEX heating oil
futures, but jet fuel and heating oil differentials held steady
with Wednesday's levels, traders said.
In the New York Harbor, gasoline trade heated up for gallons
to be delivered in the second-half of the month, with
differentials rising by more than a penny a gallon, traders
said.
The prompt market was weak relative to the any-March market
due to the switch from high Reid vapor pressure (RVP)
winter-grade gasoline to mid-range RVP transitional gallons in
nine days.
Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 27.00 cents
under April RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
unchanged on the day, while barrels loading by Mar. 15 were
pegged at 25.75/25.25 cents under, up a penny.
F4 RBOB loading by Mar. 20 was done at 26.15 cents under, up
1.25 cents, while any-March barrels were pegged at 24.00/23.50
cents under, up 1.50 cents.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST
Newly prompt Cycle 16 M2 gasoline slipped 0.75 cent to 17.00
cents under April RBOB futures.
Cycle 15 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
3.00 cents over the April heating oil screen, up half a cent.
Cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 1.50/2.50 cents
over.
Heating oil for Cycle 15 was steady at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 27.25/26.75 cents under,
unchanged, while barrels loading by Mar. 15 were pegged at
25.75/25.25 cents under, up a penny.
F4 RBOB loading by Mar. 20 was done at 26.15 cents under,
while any-March barrels were called 24.00/23.50 cents under, up
1.50 cents.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to
the May RBOB futures screen, while ratable May F2 RBOB was
talked at 1.35/1.65 cents over June RBOB futures.
Ratable June F2 RBOB was offered at 2.25 cents over July
RBOB futures, seeking buyers.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 23.25/22.75
cents under, up 2.25 cents, while any-March barrels were talked
at 22.75/22.25 cents under, up about 0.75 cent.
Prompt heating oil inched up by a half cent and was called
1.25/0.75 cents under, while any-March barrels were pegged at
1.00/0.50 cents under.
Prompt ULSD was steady at 6.00/6.50 cents over.
Prompt jet fuel slumped and was called 5.00/5.50 cents over,
down 1.50 cents.
Prompt kerosene was talked at either side of 9.00 cents
over, down 2.00 cents.
MIDWEST
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline jumped 7.50 cents a gallon to
14.00/10.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures
contract.
Chicago ULSD was seen 2.50 cents lower at 10.00/9.00 cents
under.
Group Three gasoline was steady at 19.50/18.50 cents under
futures and ULSD fell back 1.50 cents a gallon to a cent under
futures.