US Cash Products-Pipe outage, maintenance boost Chicago diesel

NEW YORK, March 23 Chicago ultra-low-sulfur diesel rose 3.50 cents a gallon on Friday, two days after the shutdown of a local pipeline following a diesel leak 30 miles (48 km) west of the city.

Chicago ULSD rose to 9.00/8.00 cents under the New York Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil futures contract.

Magellan Midstream said on Friday it had repaired its 12-inch (30.5 cm) diameter pipeline from Iowa City, Iowa to Franklin Park, Illinois but gave no restart date.

A Midwest trader said refinery maintenance in the region also contributed to the diesel shortage in the Chicago market.

Marathon has taken a sulfur recovery unit offline for maintenance at its 212,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The unit is expected to come back online on Friday.

Marathon declined to comment on refinery operations.

Citgo Petroleum also plans maintenance on unspecified units at its 167,000-bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois, which trade and industry sources said could start as early as next week.

The Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline market slipped a penny to 15.25/14.75 cents under April RBOB futures on NYMEX as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Some Gulf distillates received a boost from pre-weekend buying, however.

The ULSD market climbed half a cent to 5.25 cents over, while jet fuel differentials rose by the same amount to 2.00/3.00 cents over in thin trade.

New York Harbor ULSD jumped by a half cent in a short-covering move, traders said, with prompt and any-March material pegged at 7.50/8.25 cents over.

CME Group said it planned to list additional months from May 2013 on its heating oil futures contract with Colonial Pipeline's 61-grade sulfur specification, thus avoiding a transition to a new futures contract.

Other Harbor distillate markets were steady and traded within established ranges.

The New York Harbor gasoline market was thinly traded with M3 conventional gasoline and F4 RBOB talked near Thursday's settlements, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST

Scheduling Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 14.50, 14.75, 15.00 and 15.25 cents under April RBOB futures, down a penny.

Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was pegged at 5.25 cents over the April heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel gained half a penny to 2.00/3.00 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 18 heating oil was flat at 3.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt and any-March ULSD were called 7.50/8.25 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt any-March heating oil was pegged at 2.00/1.50 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at 5.25/5.75 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt and any-March kerosene were called 10.50/11.50 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.50/19.50 cents under, unchanged, while any-March barrels were talked at 22.00/21.50 cents under.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.50/1.00 cent over May RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

MIDWEST

Chicago cycle 3 gasoline was steady at 11.00/9.00 cents under, while ULSD rose 3.50 cents to 9.00/8.00 cents under.

Group Three gasoline fell 0.75 cent to 18.50/18.00 cents under and Group Three ULSD traded flat at 3.25 cents over.