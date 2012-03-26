US Cash Products-Harbor distillates post gains

* Harbor distillates up as traders wrap up month's business

* Gulf gasoline trading higher on new cycle

* Chicago gasoline, diesel up on cycle change

HOUSTON, March 26 New York Harbor distillate markets strengthened nearly across the board on Monday as buyers began wrapping up March programs ahead of the end of the month.

March ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials leaped by 1.25 cents per gallon to be talked at either side of 9.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil futures contract, traders said.

Harbor ULSD last reached that level on July 21, 2011, during a two-month downtrend in the market.

An April 15 deadline looms for Harbor traders from storage tank and pipeline operator Buckeye Partners to have only less than 15 parts per million sulfur heating oil in the company's facilities. New York State mandates all heating oil be at the 15 ppm sulfur standard by July 1, 2012.

March heating oil differentials gained 0.75 cent on Monday, pegged at either side of 1.50 cents under. March jet fuel also rose swiftly and was called 6.75/7.25 cents over, up almost 2.00 cents on short covering, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials traded a penny per gallon higher than Friday's levels at 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX as the new five-day lifting cycle traded against the May front-month contract rather than April, traders said.

Gulf heating oil also switched to trade against the May NYMEX heating oil contract, about a quarter cent per gallon lower than Friday at 5.00 cents under the April contract.

Gulf jet fuel differentials on Monday gained 1.50 cents per gallon to 4.00 cents over the April NYMEX heating oil contract as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, while Gulf ULSD differentials held steady at 6.00 cents over April futures.

Traders said the boosts in refined products differentials also partly stemmed from coking unit outages at Valero Energy Corp's 292,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, and Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline and diesel were seen trading higher on Monday also after a cycle change.

Newly prompt summer-grade cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose to 8.50/7.50 cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline futures contract. Trade had ended for the last cycle at 10.00 cents under April futures on Friday.

Chicago cycle 1 ULSD similarly rose to 8.00/6.50 cents under May heating oil futures, compared with settlement on Friday at 9.00 cents under April futures.

U.S. GULF COAST

Newly prompt Cycle 19 M2 gasoline was seen done at 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures, up a penny from Friday's levels that traded against the previous front-month contract.

Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel held steady at 6.00 cents over April heating oil futures.

Scheduling Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel gained 1.50 cents to 3.50/4.50 cents over April futures.

Newly prompt Cycle 19 heating oil slipped 0.25 cent to 5.00 cents under May futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt and any-March M4 gasoline were pegged at either side of 11.00 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March F4 RBOB were talked at either side of 20.00 cents under, unchanged.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/1.00 cents over Mar RBOB futures.

Prompt and any March heating oil were called 1.75/1.25 cents under, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over, up 1.25 cents.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were called 6.75/7.25 cents over, up 2.25 cents.

MIDWEST

Newly prompt cycle 1 Chicago gasoline traded at 8.50/7.50 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures while ULSD traded at 8.00/6.50 cents under May heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline fell a quarter cent to 18.50/18.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures.

Group ULSD rose a quarter cent to 3.25/3.75 cents over the April heating oil futures contract.