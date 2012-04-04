US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline retreats

* Group Three gasoline down despite terminal outage

* Gulf Coast gasoline up on refinery work

* Harbor heating oil weaker on weather, lack of export demand

HOUSTON, April 4 Group Three gasoline retreated on Wednesday despite spot outages at a Missouri terminal as demand came under pressure, traders said.

Differentials fell by a cent per to 19.00/18.50 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The dip followed a late-day slump in Chicago gasoline differentials on Tuesday that led to a 4.25-cent discount to futures at the end of trade.

Enterprise Products Partners said on Wednesday that its Cape Girardeau terminal, Missouri terminal is low on sub-octane and gasoline and ran out of ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) on Tuesday.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials on Wednesday gained half a cent per gallon to 11.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX as Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed the Sunday start of planned work on a crude unit, a coker and other units at its 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

Gulf Coast distillate markets were mixed on Wednesday. Differentials for ultra-low sulfur diesel fell by a quarter cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/5.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures as U.S. Energy and Information Administration data showed a rise of 1 million barrels in distillate stocks in the region last week.

The decrease also stemmed in part from Gulf ULSD's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday, traders said.

Gulf heating oil differentials gained a quarter cent per gallon to 3.00/2.50 cents under, traders said.

In the New York Harbor on Wednesday, heating oil differentials weakened while jet fuel firmed and ULSD held steady with Tuesday's levels.

Warmer weather in the U.S. Northeast and a lack of export demand for the product kept pressure on heating oil differentials, traders said.

Prompt heating oil offers came in a quarter cent per gallon weaker at 1.50 cents under the May NYMEX heating oil futures while notional bids were seen closer to 2.00 cents under.

Prompt jet fuel gained a half cent and was pegged at 8.50/9.00 cents over on rising airline demand, said traders.

Harbor gasoline markets were largely steady, though prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 0.50 cent over May RBOB futures on NYMEX, up 0.25 cent.

The EIA's weekly inventory data release on Wednesday said U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.46 million barrels to 221.91 million barrels last week, driven by a drop of 1.65 million barrels in Gulf Coast stocks.

Midwest gasoline stocks gained 290,000 barrels last week, while East Coast stocks increased by 165,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. distillate stocks rose by 19,000 barrels to 135.89 million barrels.

Gulf Coast distillate inventories gained 1 million barrels, while Midwest stocks lost 573,000 barrels and East Coast stocks fell by 480,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. refinery utilization climbed 1.2 percentage points to 85.7 percent last week, reflecting utilization increases in all three regions east of the Rockies, the EIA data showed.

Gulf Coast utilization rose by 2.1 percentage points to 89.1 percent, reflecting in part the restart of an alkylation unit at Bp Plc's 406,570 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas.

Midwest utilization rose by 1.4 percentage points to 92.3 percent, while East Coast utilization gained 0.7 percentage points to 78.6 percent, the EIA said.

For more refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST

Cycle 21 M2 gasoline was seen done at 11.00 and 10.75 cents under May RBOB futures, up half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 20 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 5.50 and 5.30 cents over the May heating oil screen, down a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 21 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 5.50/6.50 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 21 rose a quarter cent to 3.00/2.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, up a quarter cent, while any-April M2 material was talked at 3.50/3.00 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 11.00 cents under, while prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 9.25/9.75 cents over, also unchanged.

Any-April F2 RBOB was called either side of 4.00 cents under.

Prompt and any-April heating oil were pegged at 2.00/1.50 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-April low sulfur diesel were talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt ULSD was called 8.75/9.25 cents over, unchanged, while any-April ULSD was pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents over, also unchanged.

Prompt and any-April jet fuel were talked at 8.50/9.00 cents over, up a half cent.

MIDWEST

Chicago gasoline was seen steady at 10.50 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures with no trades reported and ULSD was flat at 2.75 cents over.

Group Three gasoline fell a cent to 19.00/18.50 cents under. Group ULSD was steady at 5.00 cents over.