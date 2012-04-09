US Cash Products-Harbor RBOB rallies on strong buying

* Harbor F4 RBOB gasoline up 4.25 cents/gallon * Gulf Coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents a gallon on scheduling * Chicago ULSD up 1.25 cents a gallon on hydrotreater outage NEW YORK, April 9 Winter-grade F4 RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor cash market rose sharply on Monday as traders ramped up their purchases of barge barrels before the end of winter-grade gasoline trading. Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 6.75 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 4.25 cents a gallon from Friday's settlement. Prompt F2 RBOB, meanwhile, lost ground on Monday as cargoes of summer-grade gasoline arrived in the region from Europe and Canada. F2 RBOB was offered at 3.50 cents over, with notional bids at 3.00 cents over, down 1.50 cents. Harbor distillate markets were mostly static, with only ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) showing any strength, up a half cent a gallon to 9.00/9.05 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX. The U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating demand would be 17 percent below normal this week and heating oil demand is expected to be 12.6 week below normal. In the Gulf Coast, cycle 21 M2 gasoline rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.00 cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline contract in thin trading as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited, traders said. In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD rallied after a diesel hydrotreater was shut down at ConocoPhillips' joint-venture Wood River refinery over the weekend. Cycle 2 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 1.00/1.50 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX. ConocoPhillips reported on Saturday a malfunction on the hydrotreater at the 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Wood River, Illinois, which it jointly owns with Cenovus Energy. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day RIC Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional RU-DIFF-USG Cycle 21 MAY RBOB -12.25 -11.75 +2.0 gasoline* 61-grade ULSD ULSD-DIFF-US Cycle 21 MAY HO 5.75 7.00 -0.13 54-grade jet fuel JET-DIFF-USG Cycle 21 MAY HO 5.50 6.50 +0.87 * Heating oil HO-DIFF-USG Cycle 22 MAY HO -3.25 -2.75 0 NEW YORK HARBOR M4 conventional RU-DIFF-NYH Prompt MAY RBOB -3.25 -2.75 +0.5 gasoline RU-DIFF1-NYH Any-Month MAY RBOB -4.75 -4.25 0 F4 RBOB RBOB-DIFF-NY Prompt MAY RBOB -7.00 -6.50 +4.25 RBOB-1MD-NYH Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.00 2.50 +0.25 ULSD ULSD-DIFF-NY Prompt MAY HO 9.00 9.50 +0.5 ULSD-1MD-NYH Any-Month MAY HO 7.50 8.00 +0.25 Heating oil HO-DIFF-NYH Prompt MAY HO -1.25 -0.75 0 HO-DIFF1-NYH Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0 Jet fuel JET-DIFF-NYH Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0 JET-DIFF1-NY Any-Month MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline RU-DIFF-MC Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -32.00 -28.00 0 Chicago ULSD ULSD-DIFF-MC Cycle 2 MAY RBOB 1.00 1.50 +1.25 Group Three RU-DIFF-G3 MAY HO -19.50 -19.00 0 gasoline Group Three ULSD ULSD-DIFF-G3 MAY HO 5.00 5.25 +0.13