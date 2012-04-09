版本:
US Cash Products-Harbor RBOB rallies on strong buying

* Harbor F4 RBOB gasoline up 4.25 cents/gallon
    * Gulf Coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents a gallon on scheduling
    * Chicago ULSD up 1.25 cents a gallon on hydrotreater outage

    NEW YORK, April 9 Winter-grade F4 RBOB gasoline in the New York
Harbor cash market rose sharply on Monday as traders ramped up their purchases
of barge barrels before the end of winter-grade gasoline trading. 	
    Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 6.75 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures
contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 4.25 cents a gallon
from Friday's settlement.	
    Prompt F2 RBOB, meanwhile, lost ground on Monday as cargoes of summer-grade
gasoline arrived in the region from Europe and Canada. F2 RBOB was offered at
3.50 cents over, with notional bids at 3.00 cents over, down 1.50 cents.	
    Harbor distillate markets were mostly static, with only ultra-low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) showing any strength, up a half cent a gallon to 9.00/9.05 cents
over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.	
    The U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating demand would be 17
percent below normal this week and heating oil demand is expected to be 12.6
week below normal. 	
    In the Gulf Coast, cycle 21 M2 gasoline rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.00
cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline contract in thin trading as the latest
cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited,
traders said.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD rallied after a diesel hydrotreater was shut
down at ConocoPhillips' joint-venture Wood River refinery over the weekend.	
    Cycle 2 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to
1.00/1.50 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX.	
    ConocoPhillips reported on Saturday a malfunction on the
hydrotreater at the 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Wood River,
Illinois, which it jointly owns with Cenovus Energy. 	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
                                                            Latest day       
                     RIC           Timing        NYMEX     Bid   Offer   Change 
                                               Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST *                                         
                                   Scheduling                             
 M2 conventional     RU-DIFF-USG   Cycle 21    MAY RBOB   -12.25  -11.75   +2.0
 gasoline*                                                                
 61-grade ULSD       ULSD-DIFF-US  Cycle 21    MAY HO      5.75    7.00   -0.13
 54-grade jet fuel   JET-DIFF-USG  Cycle 21    MAY HO      5.50    6.50   +0.87
 *                                                                        
 Heating oil         HO-DIFF-USG   Cycle 22    MAY HO     -3.25   -2.75     0
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M4 conventional     RU-DIFF-NYH   Prompt      MAY RBOB   -3.25   -2.75    +0.5
 gasoline                                                                 
                     RU-DIFF1-NYH  Any-Month   MAY RBOB   -4.75   -4.25     0
 F4 RBOB             RBOB-DIFF-NY  Prompt      MAY RBOB   -7.00   -6.50   +4.25
                     RBOB-1MD-NYH  Any-Month   MAY RBOB    2.00    2.50   +0.25
 ULSD                ULSD-DIFF-NY  Prompt      MAY HO      9.00    9.50    +0.5
                     ULSD-1MD-NYH  Any-Month   MAY HO      7.50    8.00   +0.25
 Heating oil         HO-DIFF-NYH   Prompt      MAY HO     -1.25   -0.75     0
                     HO-DIFF1-NYH  Any-Month   MAY HO     -0.50    0.00     0
 Jet fuel            JET-DIFF-NYH  Prompt      MAY HO      8.75    9.25     0
                     JET-DIFF1-NY  Any-Month   MAY HO      8.75    9.25     0
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline    RU-DIFF-MC    Cycle 2     MAY RBOB   -32.00  -28.00    0
 Chicago ULSD        ULSD-DIFF-MC  Cycle  2    MAY RBOB    1.00    1.50   +1.25
 Group Three         RU-DIFF-G3                MAY HO     -19.50  -19.00    0
 gasoline                                                                 
 Group Three ULSD    ULSD-DIFF-G3              MAY HO      5.00    5.25   +0.13

