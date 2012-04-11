US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips as refinery returns

* Gulf Coast gasoline down 2.00 cents a gallon
* Valero restarted Meraux, Louisiana refinery
* Harbor RBOB gasoline up 1.75 cents a gallon
* Chicago ULSD down 2.50 cents a gallon
NEW YORK, April 11 Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel differentials
fell on Wednesday after Valero Energy Corp restarted production units at
its Louisiana refinery.
Conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 15.50
cents under May RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX),
traders said.
Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials slipped half a penny per
gallon to 6.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, paring most of
Tuesday's 0.75-cent gain when the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline.
Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by half a cent per gallon to a
bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over, traders said.
In the New York Harbor, heavy RBOB gasoline trade late on Tuesday extended
into Wednesday morning and lifted differentials for all timings and for all
grades, traders said.
Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline rose by 1.75 cents a gallon to 5.50/4.50 cents under
the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, traders said.
Prompt F2 RBOB was steady at 2.75/3.25 cents over, while any-April F2 RBOB
jumped 0.75 cent to 2.25/2.75 cents over.
Roughly 450,000 barrels of prompt F4 winter-grade RBOB and April F2
summer-grade RBOB were traded since Tuesday afternoon
M2 conventional gasoline differentials were steady at 4.00/3.50 cents under
for prompt timings and 5.50/5.00 cents under for any-April, despite a large
volume of trading.
In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differential fell 2.50 cents
a gallon to 3.50/2.50 cents under May heating oil futures, even as demand for
agricultural planting picked up as more sellers appeared in the market, traders
said.
The U.S. Energy and Information Administration's weekly inventory data
release showed significant drops in U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpile last
week as refinery utilization fell.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 4.28 million barrels to 217.64 million barrels,
driven by big declines in all three regions. East Coast gasoline stocks slipped
by 1.91 million barrels, followed by declines of 1.28 million barrels on the
Gulf Coast and 1.14 million barrels in the Midwest, the EIA said.
U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4 million barrels to 131.89 million barrels.
Gulf Coast stocks fell by 1.63 million barrels, followed by a drop of 1.4
million barrels in East Coast inventories. Midwest distillate stocks fell by
310,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.
U.S. refinery utilization fell by 1.9 percentage points to 83.8 percent last
week, the EIA said.
Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 4 percentage points to 85.1 percent,
reflecting the shutdown of a crude unit and a coker for planned work at Exxon
Mobil Corp's 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas.
Midwest utilization climbed 1.7 percentage points to 94 percent, while East
Coast utilization was unchanged at 78.6 percent, the EIA said.
For more refinery news
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Contract Bid Offer Change
U.S. GULF COAST *
Scheduling
M2 conventional Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -15.75 -15.25 -2.00
gasoline
61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.25 6.75 -0.50
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50
Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -3.00 -2.50 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -4.00 -3.50 0.00
gasoline
Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.50 -5.00 0.00
F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -5.50 -4.50 +1.75
F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.25 2.75 +0.75
ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 +0.25
Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 0.00
Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00
Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.00
Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00
Any-Month MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00
MIDWEST
Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -40.00 -36.00 -1.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -3.50 -2.50 -2.50
Group Three MAY HO -22.00 -20.50 -0.25
gasoline
Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.75 4.25 -0.50