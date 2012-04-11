US Cash Products-Chicago diesel plummets on refinery selling

* Chicago diesel down 14.50 cents a gallon * Chicago gasoline up 6.00 cents a gallon * Gulf Coast gasoline down 1.75 cents a gallon * Harbor RBOB gasoline up 3.00 cents a gallon NEW YORK, April 11 Chicago diesel fell sharply on Wednesday as a major Midwest refinery brought barrels to the market fueling volatile trade late in the afternoon, traders said. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 14.50 cents a gallon to 15.00 cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX)in a highly volatile market. Gasoline in the Chicago market, on the other hand, rose by 6.00 cents a gallon to 31.00 cents under NYMEX May RBOB gasoline futures after two refiners completed a bout of selling that had dragged differentials lower for the week. In the Gulf Coast, gasoline and diesel differentials fell on Wednesday after Valero Energy Corp restarted production units at its Louisiana refinery. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell 1.75 cents a gallon to 15.50 cents under NYMEX May RBOB futures but later regained a quarter cent to 15.25 cents under, traders said. Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 6.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, paring most of Tuesday's 0.75-cent gain when the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by 0.75 cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/5.50 cents over, traders said. In the New York Harbor, heavy winter-grade F4 RBOB and M2 summer grade conventional gasoline trade late on Tuesday extended into Wednesday, lifting prompt differentials, traders said. Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline rose by 3.00 cents a gallon to 3.75/3.25 cents under the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, traders said. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.75/2.25 cents under, up 1.50 cents, while any-April M2 material was talked at 5.75/5.25 cents under, a quarter cent weaker. An abundance of gasoline cargoes set to arrive in the region from Europe and Canada took some of the starch out of the F2 RBOB market, traders said. Prompt F2 RBOB was pegged 0.75 cent weaker at 2.00/2.50 cents over, while any-April F2 RBOB was talked only a quarter cent stronger at either side of 2.00 cents over, after being talked stronger earlier in the day. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed significant drops in U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpile last week as refinery utilization fell. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 4.28 million barrels to 217.64 million barrels, driven by big declines in all three regions. East Coast gasoline stocks slipped by 1.91 million barrels, followed by declines of 1.28 million barrels on the Gulf Coast and 1.14 million barrels in the Midwest, the EIA said. U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4 million barrels to 131.89 million barrels. Gulf Coast stocks fell by 1.63 million barrels, followed by a drop of 1.4 million barrels in East Coast inventories. Midwest distillate stocks fell by 310,000 barrels last week, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization fell by 1.9 percentage points to 83.8 percent last week, the EIA said. Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 4 percentage points to 85.1 percent, reflecting the shutdown of a crude unit and a coker for planned work at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas. Midwest utilization climbed 1.7 percentage points to 94 percent, while East Coast utilization was unchanged at 78.6 percent, the EIA said. For more refinery news Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -15.50 -15.25 -1.75 gasoline 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.25 6.75 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -3.00 -2.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -2.75 -2.25 +1.50 gasoline Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 -0.25 F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -3.75 -3.25 +1.75 F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 1.75 2.25 +0.75 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 +0.25 Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -32.00 -30.00 +6.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -15.25 -14.75 -15.00 Group Three MAY HO -22.00 -20.50 -0.25 gasoline Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.75 4.25 -0.50