US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline rallies as selling ends

* Chicago gasoline up 6.00 cents a gallon * Chicago ULSD down 1.50 cents/gallon * Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up a cent per gallon * Gulf Coast gasoline up 1.25 cents a gallon NEW YORK, April 12 Chicago gasoline rose 6.00 cents a gallon on Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading on Wednesday, after two refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said. Chicago gasoline traded at 25.00/23.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at midday. Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher on Wednesday after they left the market. Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning summer-grade fuel. Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 1.50 cents a gallon on top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 17.00/16.00 cents under May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling. In the New York Harbor, summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 20 was done at 3.00 and 3.15 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's May RBOB futures contract, up nearly a cent a gallon. Any-April F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up 1.00 cent on Wednesday's settlement. Trade was sparse in the Harbor distillate markets, with prompt heating oil falling by a quarter cent to 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, and all other markets steady. On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said. Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates held steady on Thursday. For more information on refinery operations: Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -14.25 -13.75 +1.25 gasoline* 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.25 6.75 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -2.75 -2.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -2.75 -2.25 0.00 gasoline Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -3.75 -3.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.75 3.25 +1.00 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.75 1.25 -0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 Any-Month MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -25.00 -23.00 +6.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -17.00 -16.00 -1.50 Group Three MAY HO -24.00 -23.00 -2.50 gasoline Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.50 4.00 -0.75