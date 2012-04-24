版本:
2012年 4月 25日 星期三 04:04 BJT

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline up on new cycle trade

* Gulf Coast gasoline up about 1.50 cents/gallon
    * Chicago gasoline down 2.00 cents/gallon
    * Harbor ULSD up 1.50 cents/gallon

    NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline rose about 1.50
cents a gallon on Tuesday after a new cycle started trading against the June
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), traders said.	
    M2 conventional gasoline traded at 14.50 and 14.75 cents under the NYMEX
June RBOB gasoline futures contract and was later offered at 15.00 cents under
futures, traders said.	
    Gulf Coast jet fuel rose 2.50 cents a gallon to trade at 6.30 and 6.50 cents
over May heating oil futures as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the
Colonial Pipeline.	
    In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon on top of its
6.50-cent drop late on Monday as a refiner brought new supply into a market
short of buyers, traders said.	
    Chicago gasoline changed hands at 18.00/14.00 cents under the May RBOB
heating oil futures contract on the last day of trading against May futures.	
    "As soon as a buyer shows up, we'll be right back up," a trader said,
referring to the volatility in the market.	
    Strong buying interest in the New York Harbor brought ultra-low-sulfur
diesel (ULSD) differentials 1.50 cents a gallon higher, after they hit the
lowest level in over a month on Monday. Prompt and any-April ULSD traded at
7.25/7.75 cents per gallon over the May NYMEX heating oil futures contract.	
    ULSD is primarily used as a transportation and agricultural fuel in the
Northeast, except in New York State, where it is supplanting the traditional
heating oil market. 	
    In the Harbor gasoline markets, selling pressure pushed April M2
conventional gasoline lower by 1.00 cent to 7.75/7.25 cents under the NYMEX
April RBOB futures contract.	
      	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
    	
                                                       Latest day       
                             Timing        NYMEX      Bid    Offer   Change
                                          Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline    Cycle 25    JUN RBOB    -15.25  -14.75   1.50
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 24    MAY HO       5.75    6.25    0.25
 54-grade jet fuel *         Cycle 24    MAY HO       6.30    6.50    2.50
 Heating oil                 Cycle 25    JUN HO      -2.00   -1.50   -0.25
                                                                        
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt      MAY RBOB    -7.75   -7.25   -1.00
                             Any-Month   MAY RBOB    -7.75   -7.25   -1.00
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt      MAY RBOB    -0.50    0.00    0.00
                             Any-Month   MAY RBOB    -0.50    0.00    0.25
 ULSD                        Prompt      MAY HO       7.25    7.75    1.50
                             Any-Month   MAY HO       7.25    7.75    1.50
 Heating oil                 Prompt      MAY HO      -1.00   -0.50   -0.25
                             Any-Month   MAY HO      -1.00   -0.50   -0.50
 Jet fuel                    Prompt      MAY HO       8.75    9.25   -0.25
                             Any-Month   MAY HO       8.75    9.25   -0.25
                                                                        
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline            Cycle 3     MAY RBOB    -18.00  -14.00  -2.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 3     MAY HO      -11.00  -8.00    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                    MAY RBOB    -21.75  -21.25  -1.00
 Group Three ULSD                        MAY HO       2.00    2.50    0.00

