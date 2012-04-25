US Cash Products-Harbor diesel up on Gulf strength

* Harbor diesel gains on Gulf strength, stock draws * Group Three gasoline, diesel up on seasonal demand * Gulf products markets steady HOUSTON, April 25 Ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel markets in the New York Harbor jumped on Wednesday on strength of their Gulf Coast counterparts and record inventory drawdowns, traders said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly stockpile report that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 3.05 million barrels to 125.93 million barrels last week while East Coast stocks gained 540,000. Prompt and any-April ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose by 1.25 cents per gallon to be talked at 8.50/9.00 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange in thin trade. Prompt and any-April jet fuel differentials were up 0.75 cent to 9.50/10.00 cents over. A late April cold front boosted the heating oil market by a quarter cent per gallon to either side of 0.50 cent under. New York Harbor gasoline trade was largely quiet, although prompt and any-April M2 conventional gasoline fell by 0.38 cent to 8.00/7.75 cents under. In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 19.50 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures on the NYMEX on seasonal demand strength, traders said. Group Three ULSD also rose about 1.75 cents a gallon to 4.00 cents over May futures, traders said. "I think supplies are getting into a more normal balance," said a Midwest trader, referring to the excess supply in the wholesale market that had previously depressed differentials On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials held steady with Tuesday at 14.75 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX. Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also were flat at 6.00 cents over NYMEX May heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. The cycle set to schedule on Wednesday was the first not to limit shipping space via allocation since late 2011. The 3 million barrel drop in U.S. distillate inventories was largely driven by a drop of 2.62 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region, the EIA data showed. Midwest stocks fell by 571,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.24 million barrels to 211.73 million, also largely driven by a Gulf Coast decline on 1.6 million barrels. East Coast gasoline inventories slipped by 335,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks gained 338,000 barrels, the EIA said. U.S. refinery utilization rose by 0.1 percentage point to 84.7 percent last week, the EIA said. East Coast refinery utilization climbed 1.6 percentage points to 83 percent, while Midwest utilization fell 1.4 percentage points to 96.3 percent. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 0.3 percentage point to 84 percent. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -15.00 -14.50 0.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.75 6.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.50 6.50 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 25 JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -8.00 -7.75 -0.50 Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.75 -0.75 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.00 Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.15 2.65 2.75 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.50 9.00 1.25 Any-Month MAY HO 8.50 9.00 1.25 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Any-Month MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.50 10.00 0.75 Any-Month MAY HO 9.50 10.00 0.75 MIDWEST Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -16.00 -14.00 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -10.50 -8.50 0.00 Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -20.00 -19.00 2.00 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.75 4.25 1.75