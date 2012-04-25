版本:
US Cash Products-Harbor diesel up on Gulf strength

* Harbor diesel gains on Gulf strength, stock draws
    * Group Three gasoline, diesel up on seasonal demand
    * Gulf products markets steady

    HOUSTON, April 25 Ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel markets
in the New York Harbor jumped on Wednesday on strength of their Gulf Coast
counterparts and record inventory drawdowns, traders said.	
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly stockpile
report that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 3.05 million barrels to 125.93
million barrels last week while East Coast stocks gained 540,000. 	
    Prompt and any-April ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose by 1.25
cents per gallon to be talked at 8.50/9.00 cents over the May heating oil
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange in thin trade.	
    Prompt and any-April jet fuel differentials were up 0.75 cent to 9.50/10.00
cents over.	
    A late April cold front boosted the heating oil market by a quarter cent per
gallon to either side of 0.50 cent under.	
    New York Harbor gasoline trade was largely quiet, although prompt and
any-April M2 conventional gasoline fell by 0.38 cent to 8.00/7.75 cents under.	
    In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials rose 2.00 cents a gallon
to 19.50 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures on the NYMEX on seasonal
demand strength, traders said.	
    Group Three ULSD also rose about 1.75 cents a gallon to 4.00 cents over May
futures, traders said.	
    "I think supplies are getting into a more normal balance," said a Midwest
trader, referring to the excess supply in the wholesale market that had
previously depressed differentials	
    On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials held steady with
Tuesday at 14.75 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX.	
    Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also were flat at 6.00
cents over NYMEX May heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle
scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.	
    The cycle set to schedule on Wednesday was the first not to limit shipping
space via allocation since late 2011. 	
    The 3 million barrel drop in U.S. distillate inventories was largely driven
by a drop of 2.62 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region, the EIA data showed.
Midwest stocks fell by 571,000 barrels, the EIA said.	
    U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.24 million barrels to 211.73 million, also
largely driven by a Gulf Coast decline on 1.6 million barrels. East Coast
gasoline inventories slipped by 335,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks gained
338,000 barrels, the EIA said.	
    U.S. refinery utilization rose by 0.1 percentage point to 84.7 percent last
week, the EIA said. East Coast refinery utilization climbed 1.6 percentage
points to 83 percent, while Midwest utilization fell 1.4 percentage points to
96.3 percent. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 0.3 percentage point to 84 percent.	
        	
    For more refinery news, please go to 	
                                                    Latest day       
                            Timing       NYMEX     Bid   Offer   Change 
                                        Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                          
 M2 conventional gasoline   Cycle 25    JUN RBOB  -15.00  -14.50   0.25
 61-grade ULSD              Cycle 24    MAY HO     5.75    6.25    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *        Cycle 24    MAY HO     5.50    6.50   -0.50
 Heating oil                Cycle 25    JUN HO    -2.00   -1.50    0.00
 	
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline   Prompt      MAY RBOB  -8.00    -7.75   -0.50
                            Any-Month   JUN RBOB  -8.50    -7.75   -0.75
 F2 RBOB                    Prompt      MAY RBOB  -0.50    0.00     0.00
                            Any-Month   JUN RBOB   2.15    2.65     2.75
 ULSD                       Prompt      MAY HO     8.50    9.00     1.25
                            Any-Month   MAY HO     8.50    9.00     1.25
 Heating oil                Prompt      MAY HO    -0.75    -0.25    0.25
                            Any-Month   MAY HO    -0.75    -0.25    0.25
 Jet fuel                   Prompt      MAY HO     9.50    10.00    0.75
                            Any-Month   MAY HO     9.50    10.00    0.75
  MIDWEST  
 Chicago gasoline           Cycle 3     MAY RBOB  -16.00  -14.00    1.00
 Chicago ULSD               Cycle 3     MAY HO    -10.50   -8.50    0.00
 Group Three gasoline                   MAY RBOB  -20.00  -19.00    2.00
 Group Three ULSD                       MAY HO     3.75    4.25     1.75

