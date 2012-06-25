版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 01:42 BJT

US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline dips as supplies arrive

* Group Three gasoline down 7 cents a gallon
    * Gulf gasoline trades higher against August futures
    * Harbor RBOB gasoline up as supply squeeze continues

    HOUSTON, June 25 Midwest Group Three gasoline differentials fell
Monday after new supplies arrived in the region and the spread between July and
August gasoline futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX)
widened, pressuring values, traders said.
    Group Three gasoline fell 7 cents a gallon to trade at a half cent over the
July NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract, according to traders.
    Some bids were heard as low as 5 cents a gallon under futures.
    A trade source said refineries and pipeline suppliers brought up to 400,000
barrels of gasoline to the market on Monday, fueling the slide.
    Other traders said the steep discount of the August RBOB gasoline futures
contract against July futures, which stood at 13.45 cents per gallon at 1.30
p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), was responsible for some of the value loss in the Group
Three market. 
    Some supply shortages remain in parts of the Midwest where Magellan
Midstream Partners is still allocating N-grade gasoline at its northern
terminals.
    In the New York Harbor market, F2 RBOB gasoline held on to its recent highs
due to a continuing supply squeeze, with barrels for delivery at the end of the
month trading at 15/16 cents over NYMEX futures, up 3.50 cents a gallon.
    Conventional gasoline for end-of-month delivery in the harbor was bid at
13.00 cents under and offered at 6 cents under July RBOB futures in thin
trading. No prompt trading was recorded for the product.
    "Nobody wants to hold barrels against July contracts because of the wide
spread," a trader said referring to the difference between July and August NYMEX
futures contracts.    
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets traded higher than Friday's levels as a
new cycle traded against August RBOB futures on the NYMEX rather than July,
traders said.
    A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen done at
17.25 and 17.50 cents under August RBOB futures, while conventional M2 gasoline
traded in a bid-offer spread of 10.25/9.75 cents under.
    Gulf distillates were largely steady on Monday, as diesel and jet fuel still
traded against July NYMEX heating oil futures until their current five-day
lifting cycles schedule to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Heating oil
differentials traded flat to August futures.
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 37    JUL RBOB  -10.25  -9.75   -8.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 36    JUL HO     6.00    6.50    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel               Cycle 36    JUL HO     7.50    8.50    0.00
                                                                       
 Heating oil                     Cycle 36    JUL HO    -0.25    0.25    0.00
  
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt      JUL RBOB  -11.00  -10.50   0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  -16.00  -13.00  -4.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt      JUL RBOB  21.00   23.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL RBOB  14.00   15.00    2.50
 ULSD                            Prompt      JUL HO    11.50   12.50    0.50
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    11.00   12.00    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt      JUL HO     0.00    1.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO     0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt      JUL HO    10.50   11.50    0.00
                                 Any-Month   JUL HO    10.50   11.50    0.00
 
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3     JUL RBOB  -4.50   -2.50   -1.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3     JUL HO     3.00    6.00    0.50
 Group Three gasoline                        JUL RBOB   0.00    1.00   -7.00
 Group Three ULSD                            JUL HO    11.50   12.50   -0.25

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐