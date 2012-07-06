US Cash Products-Gulf gasoline falls on pipeline scheduling

* Gulf gasoline down on scheduling, thin market
* Group Three markets up on pre-weekend buying
* Harbor gasoline slips
HOUSTON, July 6 Pipeline scheduling and thinly traded markets
pulled U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials down on Friday as the Fourth of
July holiday week came to a close, traders said.
A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell steadily, with
deals seen at 20.00, 21.00, 21.75 and 22.55 cents under August RBOB futures on
the New York Mercantile Exchange, down about 2.75 cents per gallon, traders
said.
Conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped by 1.50 cents per gallon to
12.00 cents under.
Thin markets at the end of the holiday week likely exacerbated downward
pressure as the latest five-day lifting cycles for both grades scheduled to move
on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
Markets shrugged off Friday's news that Valero Energy Corp shut the
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 88,000 barrels-per-day Houston
refinery after an upset.
Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained about 1.25 cents per
gallon to 10.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures on export demand in
a similarly thin market, traders said.
In the Midwest, Group Three markets saw gains on pre-weekend buying in a
similarly thin market, traders said.
Gasoline differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to 2.00 cents over
August NYMEX RBOB futures, while Group Three ULSD gained half a cent per gallon
to a bid-offer spread of 15.50/16.00 cents over August heating oil futures.
In Chicago, ULSD also gained half a cent per gallon to reach 2.50/4.50 cents
over, while Chicago gasoline differentials narrowed while holding steady at
7.00/6.00 cents under.
In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB differentials slipped by a penny per
gallon to 12.00/13.00 cents over August RBOB futures in thin post-holiday trade.
For more refinery news, please go to
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 39 RBOB -12.25 -11.75 -1.50
61-grade ULSD Cycle 39 HO 9.75 10.25 1.25
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 39 HO 6.50 7.50 0.00
Heating oil * Cycle 39 HO -3.75 -3.25 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -5.00 -4.00 0.00
Any-Month RBOB -10.00 -9.00 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 12.00 13.00 -1.00
Any-Month RBOB 4.50 5.50 -4.50
ULSD Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00
Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00
Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 -0.50
Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 -0.50
Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 14.00 0.50
Any-Month HO 13.00 14.00 0.50
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -7.00 -6.00 0.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 2.50 4.50 0.50
Group Three gasoline RBOB 1.75 2.25 0.75
Group Three ULSD HO 15.50 16.00 0.50