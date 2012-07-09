版本:
US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up on tight supply

* Harbor gasoline stronger on tight inventory
    * Chicago gasoline down on sluggish demand
    * Gulf gasoline falls as refinery unit restarts

    HOUSTON, July 9 New York Harbor gasoline differentials
strengthened on Monday on tight supply in the region, traders said.
    Conventional M2 gasoline for prompt delivery rose about 3.50 cents a gallon
to trade a penny under the August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, while prompt RBOB gasoline was seen a half cent
higher at 12.00 cents over futures.
    A compressor trip at PBF Energy Inc.'s 182,200-barrel-per-day
(bpd)refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, helped push differentials higher,
traders said. 
    PBF had also reported an upset and flaring at its 195,000 bpd Paulsboro, New
Jersey, plant last week. 
    Harbor jet fuel also shot up sharply, rising 2.50 cents a gallon to trade at
16.00 cents over the NYMEX August heating oil futures contract, due to a supply
squeeze.
    In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline dipped by 1.50 cents a gallon to trade
at 9.00/8.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures as demand waned
after the U.S. Fourth of July holiday.
    Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago, on the other hand, rose a cent a gallon
to 4.25/4.75 cents over August heating oil futures, traders said, buoyed
by buying interest and reports of a malfunction at Citgo Petroleum's refinery in
Lemont, Illinois.
    Citgo said a compressor shutdown on Sunday did not affect production at the
plant. 
    On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB differentials fell a penny per gallon to 21.00
cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Monday, while conventional M2
gasoline slipped by half a cent to 14.50 cents under.
    The declines came as Valero Energy Corp restarted the
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking and alkylation units at its 88,000 bpd
refinery in Houston over the weekend. 
    The units were shut last Thursday after an upset.
    Gulf jet fuel differentials climbed about 2.00 cents per gallon in the
thinly traded market to a bid-offer spread of 9.50/10.50 cents over August
heating oil futures on the NYMEX as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled
to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.
        
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline        Cycle 40    RBOB      -14.75  -14.25  -0.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 39     HO        10.00   10.50   0.50
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 39     HO        9.50    10.50   2.00
                                                                       
 Heating oil                     Cycle 40     HO       -4.00   -3.50    0.00
  
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline     Prompt      RBOB      -1.50   -0.50   3.50
                              Any-Month   RBOB      -3.00   -2.50   0.25
 F2 RBOB                      Prompt      RBOB      11.00   13.00   0.50
                              Any-Month   RBOB      4.50    5.50    0.00
 ULSD                         Prompt      HO        13.00   15.00   0.00
                              Any-Month   HO        13.00   15.00   0.00
 Heating oil                  Prompt      HO        0.00    1.00    0.50
                              Any-Month   HO        0.00    1.00    0.50
 Jet fuel                     Prompt      HO        15.00   17.00   2.50
                              Any-Month   HO        15.00   17.00   2.50
   
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline        Cycle 2     RBOB      -9.00   -8.00   -1.50
 Chicago ULSD                 Cycle 2     HO        4.25    4.75    1.00
 Group Three gasoline                     RBOB      1.75    2.25    0.00
 Group Three ULSD                         HO        15.25   15.75   -0.25

