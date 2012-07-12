版本:
US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline slips as supply improves

* Group Three gasoline down 2.75 cents/gallon
    * Harbor RBOB seen 1.25 cents/gallon higher
    * Gulf Coast gasoline down a cent/gallon

    NEW YORK, July 12 Midwest Group Three gasoline fell sharply on
Thursday as inventory levels improved in the market, traders said.
    Group Three N-grade gasoline shed 2.75 cents off a gallon to trade at
1.00/0.50 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
    Gasoline differentials had reached above 27.00 cents over futures in May
when allocations on the Magellan pipeline and other supply concerns drove prices
higher, Reuters data shows.
    "The higher prices brought an opportunity for refiners to sell their
products. Now, the inventories have improved a lot," a Midwest trader said.
    New York harbor traders had the opposite concern as tight supplies in the
market strengthened gasoline differentials while traders expected fewer imports
from Europe for the rest of the month.
    Harbor RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 15 rose 1.25 cents a gallon to
15.25 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract.
    RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 similarly rose 1.25 cents a gallon to
12.75 cents over August futures. Barrels for delivery at the end of the month
were seen 1.50 cents a gallon higher at 6.50 cents over, traders said.
    The U.S. energy department's weekly inventory data showed East Coast RBOB
gasoline stocks last week were at the lowest level since 2006. Total East Coast
gasoline stocks, however, rose 1.1 million barrels in the same period to 53.46
million barrels, the data shows. 
    Traders expect weak imports based on July fixture data from Europe. 
    U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline fell a cent a gallon and traded at 17.25 cents
under the NYMEX August RBOB gasoline futures contract as a new cycle started
trading on Thursday.
    Ultra-low sulfur diesel similarly inched lower, down a cent a gallon at 6.50
cents over August heating oil futures.
    Differentials for heating oil scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline
Thursday were unchanged at 3.25 cents under futures.
    For more refinery news, please go to 
 
                                                       Latest day       
                               Timing      NYMEX      Bid   Offer   Change 
                                          Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                             
 M2 conventional gasoline    Cycle 41       RBOB     -17.50  -17.00  -1.00
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 40        HO       6.00    7.00   -1.00
 54-grade jet fuel           Cycle 40        HO       8.00    9.00    0.00
 Heating oil*                Cycle 40        HO      -3.50   -3.00    0.00
 
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt         RBOB     -0.50    0.50    0.00
                             Any-Month      RBOB     -3.50   -3.00    0.25
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt         RBOB     15.00   15.50    1.25
                             Any-Month      RBOB      6.00    7.00    1.50
 ULSD                        Prompt          HO      13.50   14.50    0.00
                             Any-Month       HO      13.50   14.50    0.00
 Heating oil                 Prompt          HO       0.00    1.00    0.00
                             Any-Month       HO       0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                    Prompt          HO      15.00   17.00    0.00
                             Any-Month       HO      15.00   17.00    0.00
 
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 2        RBOB     -14.00  -12.50   0.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 2         HO       9.25    9.50    0.50
 Group Three gasoline                       RBOB     -1.00   -0.50   -2.75
 Group Three ULSD                            HO      14.25   14.50   -1.25

