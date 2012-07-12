US Cash Products-Group Three gasoline slips as supply improves

* Group Three gasoline down 2.75 cents/gallon * Harbor RBOB seen 1.25 cents/gallon higher * Gulf Coast gasoline down a cent/gallon NEW YORK, July 12 Midwest Group Three gasoline fell sharply on Thursday as inventory levels improved in the market, traders said. Group Three N-grade gasoline shed 2.75 cents off a gallon to trade at 1.00/0.50 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Gasoline differentials had reached above 27.00 cents over futures in May when allocations on the Magellan pipeline and other supply concerns drove prices higher, Reuters data shows. "The higher prices brought an opportunity for refiners to sell their products. Now, the inventories have improved a lot," a Midwest trader said. New York harbor traders had the opposite concern as tight supplies in the market strengthened gasoline differentials while traders expected fewer imports from Europe for the rest of the month. Harbor RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 15 rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 15.25 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract. RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 similarly rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 12.75 cents over August futures. Barrels for delivery at the end of the month were seen 1.50 cents a gallon higher at 6.50 cents over, traders said. The U.S. energy department's weekly inventory data showed East Coast RBOB gasoline stocks last week were at the lowest level since 2006. Total East Coast gasoline stocks, however, rose 1.1 million barrels in the same period to 53.46 million barrels, the data shows. Traders expect weak imports based on July fixture data from Europe. U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline fell a cent a gallon and traded at 17.25 cents under the NYMEX August RBOB gasoline futures contract as a new cycle started trading on Thursday. Ultra-low sulfur diesel similarly inched lower, down a cent a gallon at 6.50 cents over August heating oil futures. Differentials for heating oil scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline Thursday were unchanged at 3.25 cents under futures. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 41 RBOB -17.50 -17.00 -1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 40 HO 6.00 7.00 -1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 40 HO 8.00 9.00 0.00 Heating oil* Cycle 40 HO -3.50 -3.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.50 0.50 0.00 Any-Month RBOB -3.50 -3.00 0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 15.00 15.50 1.25 Any-Month RBOB 6.00 7.00 1.50 ULSD Prompt HO 13.50 14.50 0.00 Any-Month HO 13.50 14.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 15.00 17.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 15.00 17.00 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -14.00 -12.50 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 9.25 9.50 0.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB -1.00 -0.50 -2.75 Group Three ULSD HO 14.25 14.50 -1.25