版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 01:45 BJT

US Cash Products-Gasoline declines on unit restarts

* New York Harbor gasoline down on backwardation
    * Group Three gasoline slips 6.00 cents/gallon
    * Gulf gasoline, jet fuel down on refinery unit restarts

    HOUSTON, July 17 Gasoline markets east of the Rockies slipped on
Tuesday after the strong discount of the September RBOB gasoline contract
against August futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) spurred
selling and a Gulf Coast refinery restarted units, traders said.
    In the New York Harbor market, RBOB gasoline for delivery later this week
fell about 3.50 cents a gallon to 10.25/11.00 cents over the August RBOB
gasoline futures contract on the NYMEX.
    Harbor RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery also fell, down 1.75 cents a
gallon to 5.00/5.25 cents over August futures, traders said.
    Conventional gasoline fell about a half cent to 6.00/5.00 cents under
futures.
    The September RBOB gasoline futures contract had a 10.94 cents-a-gallon
discount against August futures at 1:30 EDT(17:30 GMT) . Traders call
such discounts backwardation.
    "U.S. gulf coast refiners are running at high levels and production is
higher. With the spread so backwardated, nobody wants to hold on to inventory,"
a Harbor trader said. 
    "But differentials are within the normal trading range in the New York
Harbor and when the market gets tight again we'll see them rise. It's normal
volatility," he added.
    The Midwest Group Three market logged similar discounts and N-grade gasoline
differentials fell by about 6.00 cents a gallon to 8.50/7.50 cents under August
RBOB futures, traders said.
    Chicago CBOB gasoline was also 4.00 cents a gallon lower at 22.00/20.00
cents under August futures.   
    On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials slipped on Tuesday
after Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed that a hydrocracker and alkylation unit
resumed normal operations at its 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Beaumont, Texas. The HCU had shut for unplanned work last week, while the
alkylation unit had a valve replaced. 
    Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol
fell by half a cent per gallon to 30.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the
NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 1.50 cents per gallon to 19.50
cents under, traders said.
    Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by 1.75 cents per gallon in the thinly
traded market to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over August NYMEX heating
oil futures.
    Markets ignored news of a brief fire late Monday at Citgo Petroleum's
163,000 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, that was believed to have started
with a compressor. 
    Traders noted that both the latest five-day lifting cycles for both Gulf
gasoline and jet fuel scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday,
which helped push differentials down.
       
    For more refinery news, please go to 
    
                                                       Latest day      
                                 Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                             Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                              
 M2 conventional gasoline *      Cycle 41      RBOB    -19.75  -19.25  -1.50
 61-grade ULSD                   Cycle 41       HO      5.50    6.00    0.00
 54-grade jet fuel *             Cycle 41       HO      5.00    6.00   -1.75 
 Heating oil *                   Cycle 41       HO     -4.50   -3.50    0.00
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline        Prompt        RBOB    -6.00   -5.00   -0.50
                                 Any-Month     RBOB    -6.00   -4.00    0.00
 F2 RBOB                         Prompt        RBOB    10.25   11.00   -3.50
                                 Any-Month     RBOB     5.00    5.25   -1.75
 ULSD                            Prompt         HO     10.75   11.25    0.00
                                 Any-Month      HO     10.75   11.25    0.00
 Heating oil                     Prompt         HO      0.00    1.00    0.00
                                 Any-Month      HO      0.00    1.00    0.00
 Jet fuel                        Prompt         HO     13.00   15.00   -0.50
                                 Any-Month      HO     13.00   15.00   -0.50
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline           Cycle 3       RBOB    -22.00  -20.00  -4.00
 Chicago ULSD                    Cycle 3        HO      3.00    4.50   -0.25
 Group Three gasoline                          RBOB    -8.50   -7.50   -6.00
 Group Three ULSD                               HO      9.50   10.00   -2.00

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐