US Cash Products-Gasoline declines on unit restarts

* New York Harbor gasoline down on backwardation * Group Three gasoline slips 6.00 cents/gallon * Gulf gasoline, jet fuel down on refinery unit restarts HOUSTON, July 17 Gasoline markets east of the Rockies slipped on Tuesday after the strong discount of the September RBOB gasoline contract against August futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) spurred selling and a Gulf Coast refinery restarted units, traders said. In the New York Harbor market, RBOB gasoline for delivery later this week fell about 3.50 cents a gallon to 10.25/11.00 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract on the NYMEX. Harbor RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery also fell, down 1.75 cents a gallon to 5.00/5.25 cents over August futures, traders said. Conventional gasoline fell about a half cent to 6.00/5.00 cents under futures. The September RBOB gasoline futures contract had a 10.94 cents-a-gallon discount against August futures at 1:30 EDT(17:30 GMT) . Traders call such discounts backwardation. "U.S. gulf coast refiners are running at high levels and production is higher. With the spread so backwardated, nobody wants to hold on to inventory," a Harbor trader said. "But differentials are within the normal trading range in the New York Harbor and when the market gets tight again we'll see them rise. It's normal volatility," he added. The Midwest Group Three market logged similar discounts and N-grade gasoline differentials fell by about 6.00 cents a gallon to 8.50/7.50 cents under August RBOB futures, traders said. Chicago CBOB gasoline was also 4.00 cents a gallon lower at 22.00/20.00 cents under August futures. On the Gulf Coast, gasoline and jet fuel differentials slipped on Tuesday after Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed that a hydrocracker and alkylation unit resumed normal operations at its 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas. The HCU had shut for unplanned work last week, while the alkylation unit had a valve replaced. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell by half a cent per gallon to 30.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 1.50 cents per gallon to 19.50 cents under, traders said. Gulf jet fuel differentials also fell by 1.75 cents per gallon in the thinly traded market to a bid-offer spread of 5.00/6.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures. Markets ignored news of a brief fire late Monday at Citgo Petroleum's 163,000 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, that was believed to have started with a compressor. Traders noted that both the latest five-day lifting cycles for both Gulf gasoline and jet fuel scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, which helped push differentials down. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 41 RBOB -19.75 -19.25 -1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 41 HO 5.50 6.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 41 HO 5.00 6.00 -1.75 Heating oil * Cycle 41 HO -4.50 -3.50 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -6.00 -5.00 -0.50 Any-Month RBOB -6.00 -4.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 10.25 11.00 -3.50 Any-Month RBOB 5.00 5.25 -1.75 ULSD Prompt HO 10.75 11.25 0.00 Any-Month HO 10.75 11.25 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 -0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 RBOB -22.00 -20.00 -4.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 HO 3.00 4.50 -0.25 Group Three gasoline RBOB -8.50 -7.50 -6.00 Group Three ULSD HO 9.50 10.00 -2.00