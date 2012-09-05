US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline tumbles on cycle change

* Chicago gasoline down 12.50 cents/gallon * Gulf coast gasoline up on scheduling, refinery outage NEW YORK, Sept 5 Chicago gasoline differentials slid on Wednesday after trading moved to a new cycle for a summer-to-winter transition grade of gasoline. Newly prompt cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was bid at 15 cents per gallon over the October RBOB gasoline futures contract and offered at 20.00 cents over futures, about 12.50 cents lower than Tuesday's levels, traders said. The Chicago gasoline market ignored a small fire that broke out in Marathon Petroleum Corp's 106,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan. The fire was immediately put out, the refiner said, but declined to specify which units were affected. Marathon was planning a 70-day maintenance work at the refinery that was scheduled to start this week. The company declined to comment on the scheduled maintenance. Meanwhile, Midwest Group Three gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon to 19.00/20.00 over October RBOB futures, as traders bought more barrels to cover minimum pipeline requirements, traders said. The rally seemed to contradict the change to winter-grade gasoline and a report from Valero Energy Corp that its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery has returned to planned rates after Hurricane Isaac. In the Gulf Coast, conventional M3 gasoline rose 3.00 cents a gallon to trade at 11.25 cents over NYMEX October futures as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial pipeline. Gulf A3-grade gasoline traded earlier at 5.50 cents over futures, up 2.25 cents a gallon, then rose to 6.00 cents a gallon in the afternoon. Differentials also got a boost after Phillips 66 reported another power outage at its 247,000-bpd Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, which will likely stall the plant's restart. In the New York Harbor, winter-grade F4 gasoline for delivery on Sep. 15 was offered 2.25 cents a gallon higher at 10.00 cents over, tracing higher values in the Gulf Coast and European markets, where most supplies are sourced from. F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery by Sep. 10 traded about steady to Tuesday levels at 14.00/16.00 cents over. Conventional M2-grade gasoline for delivery on Sep. 20 rose a cent a gallon to 23.00/24.00 cents over. In Harbor refining news, Genscape reported a hiccup on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit(FCCU) at Sunoco Inc's 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon but said the unit came back online soon. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling M3 conventional gasoline* Cycle 51 RBOB 11.00 11.50 3.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 51 HO 7.25 7.75 -1.50 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 51 HO 8.50 9.00 0.00 Heating Oil Cycle 52 HO -2.75 -2.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 22.00 24.00 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 21.00 23.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 14.00 16.00 0.00 F4 RBOB Any-Month RBOB 3.25 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 13.00 14.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO 13.00 14.00 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Any-Month HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.00 13.00 -0.50 Any-Month HO 12.00 13.00 -0.50 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB 15.00 20.00 -12.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 6.50 8.50 -0.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB 19.00 20.00 2.50 Group Three ULSD HO 11.25 11.75 -0.75