US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline tumbles on cycle change

* Chicago gasoline down 12.50 cents/gallon
    * Gulf coast gasoline up on scheduling, refinery outage

    NEW YORK, Sept 5 Chicago gasoline differentials slid on
Wednesday after trading moved to a new cycle for a summer-to-winter transition
grade of gasoline.
    Newly prompt cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was bid at 15 cents per gallon over
the October RBOB gasoline futures contract and offered at 20.00 cents over
futures, about 12.50 cents lower than Tuesday's levels, traders said.
    The Chicago gasoline market ignored a small fire that broke out in Marathon
Petroleum Corp's 106,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan.
The fire was immediately put out, the refiner said, but declined to specify
which units were affected. 
    Marathon was planning a 70-day maintenance work at the refinery that was
scheduled to start this week. The company declined to comment on the scheduled
maintenance.
    Meanwhile, Midwest Group Three gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon to
19.00/20.00 over October RBOB futures, as traders bought more barrels to cover
minimum pipeline requirements, traders said.
    The rally seemed to contradict the change to winter-grade gasoline and a
report from Valero Energy Corp that its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee,
refinery has returned to planned rates after Hurricane Isaac. 
    In the Gulf Coast, conventional M3 gasoline rose 3.00 cents a gallon to
trade at 11.25 cents over NYMEX October futures as the latest cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial pipeline. Gulf A3-grade gasoline traded earlier at 5.50
cents over futures, up 2.25 cents a gallon, then rose to 6.00 cents a gallon in
the afternoon.
    Differentials also got a boost after Phillips 66 reported another
power outage at its 247,000-bpd Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana,
which will likely stall the plant's restart.
    In the New York Harbor, winter-grade F4 gasoline for delivery on Sep. 15 was
offered 2.25 cents a gallon higher at 10.00 cents over, tracing higher values in
the Gulf Coast and European markets, where most supplies are sourced from.
     F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery by Sep. 10 traded about steady to Tuesday
levels at 14.00/16.00 cents over.
    Conventional M2-grade gasoline for delivery on Sep. 20 rose a cent a gallon
to 23.00/24.00 cents over.
    In Harbor refining news, Genscape reported a hiccup on a gasoline-making
fluid catalytic cracking unit(FCCU) at Sunoco Inc's 335,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon but said the unit
came back online soon. 
    For more refinery news, please go to 
     
                                                            Latest day       
                                    Timing      NYMEX      Bid    Offer   Change
                                               Contract                   
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                                   
 M3 conventional gasoline*        Cycle 51       RBOB     11.00   11.50    3.00
 61-grade ULSD                    Cycle 51        HO       7.25    7.75   -1.50
 54-grade jet fuel*               Cycle 51        HO       8.50    9.00    0.00
 Heating Oil                      Cycle 52        HO      -2.75   -2.25    0.00
                                                                             
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline         Prompt         RBOB     22.00   24.00    0.00
                                  Any-Month      RBOB     21.00   23.00         
 F2 RBOB                          Prompt         RBOB     14.00   16.00    0.00
 F4 RBOB                          Any-Month      RBOB      3.25    3.50    0.00
 ULSD                             Prompt          HO      13.00   14.00   -0.50
                                  Any-Month       HO      13.00   14.00   -0.50
 Heating oil                      Prompt          HO      -1.00   -0.50    0.00
                                  Any-Month       HO      -1.00   -0.50    0.00
 Jet fuel                         Prompt          HO      12.00   13.00   -0.50
                                  Any-Month       HO      12.00   13.00   -0.50
                                                                             
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline            Cycle 2        RBOB     15.00   20.00   -12.50
 Chicago ULSD                     Cycle 2         HO       6.50    8.50   -0.50
 Group Three gasoline                            RBOB     19.00   20.00    2.50
 Group Three ULSD                                 HO      11.25   11.75   -0.75

