版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 03:20 BJT

US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline slips after units restart

* Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slip after refinery units restart
    * Chicago gasoline slips after huge rises last week
    * Harbor differentials mostly hold steady

    HOUSTON, April 22 U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped
on Monday after two refineries restarted units that were shut due to power
outages, traders said.
    A crude distillation unit and a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking
unit were restarted on Sunday after a transformer malfunction, according to
Genscape. 
    Three crude distillation units at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, completed post-outage
restarts over the weekend. 
    Gasoline production was cut at the Motiva refinery because of reduced
hydrogen supply, but Gulf Coast cash gasoline markets shrugged off that detail.
    A2 CBOB differentials fell by 4.00 cents per gallon to 16.00 cents under May
RBOB futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while conventional M2
gasoline slipped 3.50 cents per gallon to 11.50 cents under, traders said.
    Gulf distillates also slipped, by a lesser degree. Both 61- and 62-grade
ultra-low sulfur diesel fell by a quarter cent per gallon to 1.50/1.00 cents
under May heating oil futures. Gulf jet fuel differentials fell by the same
amount to 10.75/10.25 cents under.
    And Gulf heating oil declined by half a cent per gallon to 16.25/15.75 cents
under, traders said.
    In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials tumbled after last
week's surge of 38.00 cents a gallon on refinery buying, traders said. The
differentials fell 3.00 cents a gallon to 24.00/26.00 cents over May RBOB
gasoline futures.
    They began rising fast last Wednesday after several refineries stepped into
the market, traders said, mentioning Exxon Mobil Corp and Marathon
Petroleum Corp, which operate refineries in Illinois.
    Chicago ULSD also made gains on Monday, rising 2.50 cents a gallon to
17.00/18.00 cents over May heating oil futures.
    Group Three products, by contrast, were little changed -- gasoline
differentials slipped 0.75 cent a gallon to 7.75/7.25 cents under May RBOB
futures, while ULSD edged up 0.25 cent a gallon to 5.50/6.00 cents over May
heating oil futures.
    Differentials held mostly steady in New York Harbor trading on Monday. 
    F2 RBOB for April any-month delivery was talked a penny under May RBOB
futures, up 0.25 cent per gallon from Friday, a trader said.
    In distillates, prompt ULSD was heard offered half a penny over May heating
oil futures, up 0.25 cent per gallon from Friday. Prompt jet fuel was heard
offered 6.50 cents under May heating oil futures, up half a penny from Friday.
    For more refinery news, please go to 
   
                                                   Latest day      
                             Timing      NYMEX     Bid     Offer   Change
                                         Contract                  
 U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling                          
 A2 CBOB gasoline            Cycle 23      RBOB    -16.25  -15.75  -4.00
 M2 conventional gasoline    Cycle 23      RBOB    -11.75  -11.25  -3.50
 61-grade ULSD               Cycle 23       HO     -1.50   -1.00   -0.25
 62-grade ULSD               Cycle 23       HO     -1.50   -1.00   -0.25
 54-grade jet fuel *         Cycle 23       HO     -10.75  -10.25  -0.25
 Heating oil                 Cycle 24       HO     -16.25  -15.75  -0.50
      
 NEW YORK HARBOR 
 M2 conventional gasoline    Prompt        RBOB    -8.00   -6.00    0.00
                             Any-Month     RBOB    -8.00   -6.00    1.00
 F2 RBOB                     Prompt        RBOB    -2.25   -1.75    0.25
                             Any-Month     RBOB    -1.25   -0.75    0.00
 ULSD                        Prompt         HO      0.00    0.50    0.25
                             Any-Month      HO      0.00    0.50    0.25
 Heating oil                 Prompt         HO     -17.75  -17.25   0.00
                             Any-Month      HO     -17.25  -16.75   0.00
 Jet fuel                    Prompt         HO     -7.00   -6.50    0.50
                             Any-Month      HO     -7.00   -6.50    0.00
 
 MIDWEST  
 Chicago CBOB gasoline       Cycle 3      RBOB     24.00   26.00   -3.00
 Chicago ULSD                Cycle 3       HO       17.00  18.00   2.50
 Group Three gasoline                     RBOB     -7.75   -7.25   -0.75
 Group Three ULSD                          HO       5.50   6.00    0.25

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐