US Cash Products-Gulf Coast gasoline higher on refinery snags

* Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rise * Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fall * Harbor jet fuel talked higher NEW YORK, Aug 13 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rose on Tuesday after refineries in Texas reported malfunctions, traders said. Gulf A2 CBOB gasoline traded at 18.50 cents and 18.25 cents under the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), 2.00 cents a gallon higher than late-Monday levels. Conventional M2 gasoline rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 9.50 cents under September RBOB futures after trading earlier at 10.00 cents and 10.25 cents under. Refiner Valero Energy Corp reduced rates on its crude and vacuum distillation units at its 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in Port Arthur, Texas, sources told Reuters. Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Refining, also reported an upset at a sulfur recovery unit at its 600,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur. In the Midwest, Chicago differentials fell after a rare day on Monday in which CBOB gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) as well as their Group Three market counterparts all closed the day unchanged. Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fell 1.50 cent a gallon to 14.00/13.00 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures, while ULSD fell 0.75 cents a gallon to 7.50/7.00 cents under September heating oil futures. Traders said there was no specific events or news that had pressured the Chicago grades lower. Instead, the market is well supplied. Gasoline and distillates stocks grew in the week ending Aug. 2 and there were few refinery upsets. The market appears to have ignored a unit malfunction at Phillips 66's 333,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, refinery, which the company reported to regulators over the weekend. Group Three ULSD rose 0.50 cent per gallon to 2.25/2.75 cents over September heating oil futures while gasoline was flat. In the New York Harbor, prompt jet fuel was talked 2.25 cents under September heating oil futures, a trader said, up half a penny per gallon from Monday. ULSD was talked 0.50 cent under September heating oil futures, up a quarter penny per gallon from Monday, the trader said. In gasoline, differentials were largely unchanged. Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked 3.00 cents under September RBOB futures, up a quarter penny per gallon from Monday. Prompt F2 RBOB was talked 4.00 cents over September RBOB futures, a trader said, unchanged from Monday. Earlier in the day, another trader said F2 RBOB traded at 3.75 cents over for delivery August 19 through 20th. The market for renewable identification number (RIN) credits was seen slightly higher, with 2013 D6 RINs trading at 73.5 cents as of Tuesday afternoon, a trader said. They were seen bid lower, at 68 cents each, at the start of the day. For more refinery news, please go to Latest day Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change Contract U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling A2 CBOB gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -18.50 -18.25 2.00 M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -9.75 -9.25 1.25 62-grade ULSD Cycle 45 HO -4.00 -3.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 45 HO -6.00 -5.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 46 HO -15.00 -14.50 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -3.25 -2.75 0.25 Any-Month RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 3.75 4.25 0.00 Any-Month RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO -1.00 0.00 0.25 Any-Month HO 0.00 0.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO -10.75 -10.25 0.00 Any-Month HO -15.25 -14.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO -2.50 -2.00 0.50 Any-Month HO -7.50 -7.00 0.00 MIDWEST Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -14.00 -13.00 -1.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO -7.50 -7.00 -0.75 Group Three gasoline RBOB -6.75 -6.25 0.00 Group Three ULSD HO 2.25 2.75 0.50