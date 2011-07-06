US Cash Products-NY Harbor gasoline slides as supplies arrive

* Imports, pipeline bbls pulled 4 cents off NY RBOB diff

* Colonial Line 2 allocation tightened ULSD markets

* Chicago gasoline fell on cycle change

NEW YORK, July 6 The New York Harbor gasoline market lost ground Wednesday as buyers backed away from the lofty number that sellers had been quoting lately.

By midday Wednesday, prompt New York Harbor F2 RBOB was pegged at 9.00/10.00 cents over August RBOB, a loss of more than 4.00 cents in less than a week.

Differentials had peaked on near-term physical shortage of F2 grade material that has since been alleviated by a combination of imports and barrels moved out of storage, traders said.

Traders noted that while the arbitrage with Northwest Europe was technically open to move barrels over to the United States, the lack of shipping and stronger demand out of Algeria was keeping gasoline cargoes on that side of that Atlantic. [ID:nL6E7I615R]

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials retreated about half a penny per gallon after Tuesday's rally on Colonial Pipeline scheduling, shrugging off the continued shutdown of a reformer and hydrocracker at Marathon Petroleum Corp's ( MPC.N ) 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. [ID:nN1E7650M3]

Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials were flat early Wednesday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial, where space is limited because of allocations. [ID:nEMS4ZELA5]

Colonial is the largest U.S. oil products pipeline and transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

Chicago gasoline and distillates differentials fell on Wednesday as the new cycle took over and higher supply on the Explorer pipeline pulled differentials lower, traders said.

Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon and ULSD differentials fell 0.75 cent.

Distillate differentials in the Group Three market, however, rose because of weaker supply with ULSD up half a cent a gallon, according to traders.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 39 M2 conventional gasoline was done at 10.50 cents under August RBOB futures, down half a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 37 61-grade ULSD traded at 4.50 and 4.75 cents over the August heating oil screen, unchanged from Tuesday's levels.

Newly prompt Cycle 38 54-grade jet fuel rose slightly to 4.75/5.75 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 38 was flat at 3.75/3.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was called 7.75/7.25 cents under, up a half cent from Tuesday's settlement.

Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 9.00/10.00 cents over, down 4.00 cents, while mid-month barrels were called closer to 5.00 cents over. Any-July F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 2.00 cents over.

Prompt CBOB was talked at 12.00/11.00 cents under, with no deals reported done.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline continued to be talked at either side of 5.00 cents under, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was pegged at 28.00/29.00 cents over. Prompt premium CBOB called either side of 5.00 cents under.

Prompt heating oil firmed slightly and was talked at 1.50/0.50 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was offered at 10.50 cents over, seeking a bid, while any-July barrels were offered at 9.50 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was offered at 10.00 cents over and kerosene was offered at 15.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon and was bid at 0.50 cent under the August RBOB gasoline contract while offers were seen at 1.50 cents over.

Group Three gasoline was steady at 3.25 cents under.

ULSD in Chicago fell 0.75 cent and traded at 7.00 cents over. Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 8.00 cents over.

(Reporting Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)