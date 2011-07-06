版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 01:08 BJT

US Cash Products-NY Harbor gasoline slides as supplies arrive

 * Imports, pipeline bbls pulled 4 cents off NY RBOB diff
 * Colonial Line 2 allocation tightened ULSD markets
 * Chicago gasoline fell on cycle change
 NEW YORK, July 6 The New York Harbor gasoline
market lost ground Wednesday as buyers backed away from the
lofty number that sellers had been quoting lately.
 By midday Wednesday, prompt New York Harbor F2 RBOB was
pegged at 9.00/10.00 cents over August RBOB, a loss of more
than 4.00 cents in less than a week.
 Differentials had peaked on near-term physical shortage of
F2 grade material that has since been alleviated by a
combination of imports and barrels moved out of storage,
traders said.
 Traders noted that while the arbitrage with Northwest
Europe was technically open to move barrels over to the United
States, the lack of shipping and stronger demand out of Algeria
was keeping gasoline cargoes on that side of that Atlantic.
[ID:nL6E7I615R]
 On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials
retreated about half a penny per gallon after Tuesday's rally
on Colonial Pipeline scheduling, shrugging off the continued
shutdown of a reformer and hydrocracker at Marathon Petroleum
Corp's (MPC.N) 464,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Garyville, Louisiana. [ID:nN1E7650M3]
 Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials were flat
early Wednesday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled
to move on the Colonial, where space is limited because of
allocations. [ID:nEMS4ZELA5]
 Colonial is the largest U.S. oil products pipeline and
transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S.
Northeast.
 Chicago gasoline and distillates differentials fell on
Wednesday as the new cycle took over and higher supply on the
Explorer pipeline pulled differentials lower, traders said.
 Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon and ULSD
differentials fell 0.75 cent.
 Distillate differentials in the Group Three market,
however, rose because of weaker supply with ULSD up half a cent
a gallon, according to traders.
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Newly prompt Cycle 39 M2 conventional gasoline was done at
10.50 cents under August RBOB futures, down half a penny.
 Scheduling Cycle 37 61-grade ULSD traded at 4.50 and 4.75
cents over the August heating oil screen, unchanged from
Tuesday's levels.
 Newly prompt Cycle 38 54-grade jet fuel rose slightly to
4.75/5.75 cents over.
 Heating oil for Cycle 38 was flat at 3.75/3.25 cents
under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was called 7.75/7.25 cents
under, up a half cent from Tuesday's settlement.
 Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 9.00/10.00 cents over, down
4.00 cents, while mid-month barrels were called closer to 5.00
cents over. Any-July F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 2.00
cents over.
 Prompt CBOB was talked at 12.00/11.00 cents under, with no
deals reported done.
 Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline continued to be
talked at either side of 5.00 cents under, while prompt H2
premium RBOB was pegged at 28.00/29.00 cents over. Prompt
premium CBOB called either side of 5.00 cents under.
 Prompt heating oil firmed slightly and was talked at
1.50/0.50 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at
2.00/2.50 cents over.
 Prompt ULSD was offered at 10.50 cents over, seeking a bid,
while any-July barrels were offered at 9.50 cents over.
 Prompt jet fuel was offered at 10.00 cents over and
kerosene was offered at 15.00 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon and was
bid at 0.50 cent under the August RBOB gasoline contract while
offers were seen at 1.50 cents over.
 Group Three gasoline was steady at 3.25 cents under.
 ULSD in Chicago fell 0.75 cent and traded at 7.00 cents
over. Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 8.00 cents over.
 (Reporting Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐