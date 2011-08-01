US Cash Products-Midwest gasoline lifted by cycle changes

* Group 3 gasoline up 4.50 cents a gallon as cycle changes

* Chicago gasoline seen up 0.75 cent a gallon

* Gulf traders watching tropical system

* Harbor market sidelined by futures market volatility

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Midwest cash gasoline differentials rose on Monday following cycle changes in both Chicago and Group Three markets.

The Group Three market, which started its first day of trading against the September RBOB gasoline contract in the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), saw differentials rise about 4.00 cents a gallon Monday morning and later adding a half-cent gain.

The Chicago market started trading the second cycle of the month leading to a 0.75-cent-a-gallon rise in gasoline differentials.

On the Gulf Coast, cash product markets were largely steady though jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon.

Traders said they were watching a tropical system 250 miles (402 km) east of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean Sea that had an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center. [ID:nL3E7J12YW]

That system will be named Emily if it becomes a tropical storm or hurricane.

However, most computer models show that system remaining in the Atlantic Ocean, with only one model showing it moving into the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.

New York Harbor trade was sidelined Monday by the extreme volatility of the futures market on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index .OVX soared to its highest level since June 21 at 35.63 percent, before settling at 34.88 percent, as the futures markets reacted to the U.S. debt ceiling deal and poor economic data. [ID:nN1E7701AF]

News that Colonial Pipeline had frozen nominations for gasoline cycles 43 and 44 north of Collins, Mississippi, relegated many traders back to planning and away from trading activities. [ID:nEMS06UJ4G] [ID:nEMS06UU5F]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 44 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 9.00, 9.25 and 9.50 cents under September RBOB futures, flat with Friday's levels.

Scheduling Cycle 43 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.85, 3.00, 3.15 and 3.20 cents over the September heating oil screen, unchanged from Friday's levels.

Cycle 44 54-grade jet fuel slipped half a penny to 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 44 was steady at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 0.75/0.25 cents under September RBOB futures. Any-August M2 material was talked at either side of flat to September RBOB futures.

Prompt F2 RBOB was called 6.25/5.75 cents over, up modestly on the day, while any-August material was pegged at 3.25/2.75 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.00/0.50 cents under September heating oil futures, while any-August heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cents under.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 6.50/7.00 cents over, while any-August barrels were talked at 6.25/6.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was called 7.25/7.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline traded at 3.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures earlier on Monday and later gained a half cent to 3.00 cents under.

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 0.75 cent after the cycle roll to 4.00 cents under futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three was seen at 5.75 cents over September heating oil futures, a cent lower than the previous cycle.

Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD rose a cent to trade at flat to the September heating oil contract.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)