US Cash Products-Midwest gasoline lifted by cycle changes

* Group 3 gasoline up 4.50 cents a gallon as cycle changes
* Chicago gasoline seen up 0.75 cent a gallon
* Gulf traders watching tropical system
* Harbor market sidelined by futures market volatility
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Midwest cash gasoline
differentials rose on Monday following cycle changes in both
Chicago and Group Three markets.
The Group Three market, which started its first day of
trading against the September RBOB gasoline contract in the New
York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), saw differentials rise about
4.00 cents a gallon Monday morning and later adding a half-cent
gain.
The Chicago market started trading the second cycle of the
month leading to a 0.75-cent-a-gallon rise in gasoline
differentials.
On the Gulf Coast, cash product markets were largely steady
though jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon.
Traders said they were watching a tropical system 250 miles
(402 km) east of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean Sea that
had an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the
next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
That system will be named Emily if it becomes a tropical
storm or hurricane.
However, most computer models show that system remaining in
the Atlantic Ocean, with only one model showing it moving into
the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.
New York Harbor trade was sidelined Monday by the extreme
volatility of the futures market on the New York Mercantile
Exchange. The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility
Index .OVX soared to its highest level since June 21 at 35.63
percent, before settling at 34.88 percent, as the futures
markets reacted to the U.S. debt ceiling deal and poor economic
News that Colonial Pipeline had frozen nominations for
gasoline cycles 43 and 44 north of Collins, Mississippi,
relegated many traders back to planning and away from trading
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 44 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 9.00,
9.25 and 9.50 cents under September RBOB futures, flat with
Friday's levels.
Scheduling Cycle 43 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 2.85, 3.00, 3.15 and 3.20 cents over the September
heating oil screen, unchanged from Friday's levels.
Cycle 44 54-grade jet fuel slipped half a penny to
5.00/6.00 cents over.
Heating oil for Cycle 44 was steady at 4.75/4.25 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 0.75/0.25
cents under September RBOB futures. Any-August M2 material was
talked at either side of flat to September RBOB futures.
Prompt F2 RBOB was called 6.25/5.75 cents over, up modestly
on the day, while any-August material was pegged at 3.25/2.75
cents over.
Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.00/0.50 cents under
September heating oil futures, while any-August heating oil was
called 1.25/0.75 cents under.
Prompt ULSD was pegged at 6.50/7.00 cents over, while
any-August barrels were talked at 6.25/6.75 cents over.
Prompt jet fuel was called 7.25/7.75 cents over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Group Three gasoline traded at 3.50 cents under September
RBOB gasoline futures earlier on Monday and later gained a half
cent to 3.00 cents under.
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 0.75 cent after the cycle
roll to 4.00 cents under futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three was seen at 5.75
cents over September heating oil futures, a cent lower than the
previous cycle.
Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD rose a cent to trade at flat to the
September heating oil contract.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
