US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline firms on cargo shortage

* Harbor gasoline influenced by Nova Scotia outage

* Debt ceiling deal prompts gasoline trading

* BP refinery problem boosts Midwest gasoline

* Gulf gasoline slides as Emily moves toward Florida

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Gasoline trade in the New York Harbor was relatively active Tuesday, despite volatile movements in New York Mercantile Exchange Futures contracts tied to the debt ceiling bill and economic data releases in the United States.

Traders moved off the sidelines, where they had been ensconced since Monday and bought and sold barrels in all timings for all products as the market's volatility perked up in the wake of votes by both houses of the U.S. Congress on the debt ceiling bill. [ID:nN1E77111G]

Trading was fast and furious in the morning, and slightly stronger across the board, as buyers and sellers reacted to a longer-than-expected refinery outage in eastern Canada and somewhat tight regional gasoline inventories. [ID:nN1E77114L]

F2 RBOB saw its differentials to the September RBOB contract on NYMEX rise by a quarter to half a cent per gallon, depending on timing, while M2 conventional gasoline basis firmed by close to 0.75 cent.

Traders noted that the European cargoes, which had been fixtures in the market for the better part of a the last two weeks, had largely dried up, which was behind some of the basis boosts.

In the Midwest, Chicago cash gasoline rose a quarter cent per gallon on Tuesday on top of its penny basis gain in late Monday trading, after BP Plc ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) said it was working on a crude unit at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

The crude unit at the 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery tripped over the weekend. [ID:nWEN6697]

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago also rose by a penny on Tuesday because of the outage.

On the Gulf Coast, cash product markets largely dipped on Tuesday in the well-supplied region as Tropical Storm Emily appeared to pose no threat to Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure or refineries along the Gulf Coast. [ID:nN1E77112W]

Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon. On the distillate side, ULSD differentials fell a quarter cent, while jet fuel differentials declined half a penny.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 44 M2 conventional gasoline was done at 9.75 cents under September RBOB futures, down half a penny.

Newly prompt Cycle 44 61-grade ULSD was done at 2.85 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 44 54-grade jet fuel slipped half a cent to 4.50/5.50 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 44 heating oil was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under, with no trades seen.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 3.75 cents under, with any-August barrels talked around the same level.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 7.50 cents over for barrels loading by August 3, while barrels loading by August 4 were heard done at 6.50 cents over.

Aug. 10-loading F2 RBOB was bid at 5.00 cents over, with notional bids detected at 6.00 cents over. Barrels loading by August 20 were called 3.25/3.75 cents over. Any-August F2 RBOB was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Ratable August F4 RBOB was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over, while ratable September F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over October RBOB futures. Q4 F4 RBOB was talked at either side of 0.60 cents over Q4 RBOB futures.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at 12.00/13.00 cents over, up about a penny, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was done at 28.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, down a quarter cent, while any-August barrels were talked a quarter cent stronger.

Prompt ULSD was talked at 6.50/6.90 cents over, modestly weaker, while any-August barrels were pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel continued to be talked at 7.25/7.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 0.25 cent to 3.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline was seen flat at 3.75 cents.

Chicago ULSD rose a penny to 0.75 cent over September heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD was flat at 5.50 cents over, after it fell a half cent Monday because of excess supply.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)