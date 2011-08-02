US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline firms on cargo shortage

* Harbor gasoline influenced by Nova Scotia outage
* Debt ceiling deal prompts gasoline trading
* BP refinery problem boosts Midwest gasoline
* Gulf gasoline slides as Emily moves toward Florida
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Gasoline trade in the New York
Harbor was relatively active Tuesday, despite volatile movements
in New York Mercantile Exchange Futures contracts tied to the debt
ceiling bill and economic data releases in the United States.
Traders moved off the sidelines, where they had been ensconced
since Monday and bought and sold barrels in all timings for all
products as the market's volatility perked up in the wake of votes
by both houses of the U.S. Congress on the debt ceiling bill.
Trading was fast and furious in the morning, and slightly
stronger across the board, as buyers and sellers reacted to a
longer-than-expected refinery outage in eastern Canada and
somewhat tight regional gasoline inventories. [ID:nN1E77114L]
F2 RBOB saw its differentials to the September RBOB contract
on NYMEX rise by a quarter to half a cent per gallon, depending on
timing, while M2 conventional gasoline basis firmed by close to
0.75 cent.
Traders noted that the European cargoes, which had been
fixtures in the market for the better part of a the last two
weeks, had largely dried up, which was behind some of the basis
boosts.
In the Midwest, Chicago cash gasoline rose a quarter cent per
gallon on Tuesday on top of its penny basis gain in late Monday
trading, after BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) said it was working on a crude
unit at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
The crude unit at the 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery tripped
over the weekend. [ID:nWEN6697]
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago also rose by a penny on
Tuesday because of the outage.
On the Gulf Coast, cash product markets largely dipped on
Tuesday in the well-supplied region as Tropical Storm Emily
appeared to pose no threat to Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure
or refineries along the Gulf Coast. [ID:nN1E77112W]
Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half
a cent per gallon. On the distillate side, ULSD differentials fell
a quarter cent, while jet fuel differentials declined half a
penny.
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 44 M2 conventional gasoline was done at 9.75 cents under
September RBOB futures, down half a penny.
Newly prompt Cycle 44 61-grade ULSD was done at 2.85 cents
over, down a quarter cent.
Cycle 44 54-grade jet fuel slipped half a cent to 4.50/5.50
cents over.
Scheduling Cycle 44 heating oil was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents
under, with no trades seen.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of
3.75 cents under, with any-August barrels talked around the same
level.
Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 7.50 cents over for barrels loading
by August 3, while barrels loading by August 4 were heard done at
6.50 cents over.
Aug. 10-loading F2 RBOB was bid at 5.00 cents over, with
notional bids detected at 6.00 cents over. Barrels loading by
August 20 were called 3.25/3.75 cents over. Any-August F2 RBOB was
pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over.
Ratable August F4 RBOB was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over,
while ratable September F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over
October RBOB futures. Q4 F4 RBOB was talked at either side of 0.60
cents over Q4 RBOB futures.
Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at
12.00/13.00 cents over, up about a penny, while prompt H2 premium
RBOB was done at 28.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.
Prompt heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, down a
quarter cent, while any-August barrels were talked a quarter cent
stronger.
Prompt ULSD was talked at 6.50/6.90 cents over, modestly
weaker, while any-August barrels were pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents
over.
Prompt jet fuel continued to be talked at 7.25/7.75 cents
over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 0.25 cent to 3.00 cents under,
while Group Three gasoline was seen flat at 3.75 cents.
Chicago ULSD rose a penny to 0.75 cent over September heating
oil futures and Group Three ULSD was flat at 5.50 cents over,
after it fell a half cent Monday because of excess supply.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)