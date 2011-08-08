版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 9日 星期二 02:19 BJT

US Cash Products-Volatility pushes Harbor traders to sidelines

 * Chicago ULSD tumbled under heavy sales pressure
 * Valero Memphis shutdown boosted Gulf Coast gasoline
 NEW YORK, Aug 8 The downgrade of the U.S.
credit rating by Standard and Poor's late Friday, and the
resultant sell-off in equities, fixed income and most
commodities markets, pushed many New York Harbor refined
products traders to the sidelines to wait out some of the
markets' newfound volatility. [O/N]
 Fear pervaded the New York Harbor refined products markets
Monday in reaction to sharply lower futures prices on the New
York Mercantile Exchange's energy futures contracts, as well as
equity and bond markets, resulting in few deals getting done.
 A handful of deals were done on a prompt basis in the
gasoline and distillate markets in the Harbor as traders came
up against hard loading deadlines, but mostly traders were said
to be "sitting on their hands" and waiting for some market
stability.
 In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50
cents a gallon on Monday on ramped-up selling, traders said.
 The increased discount brought Chicago ULSD differentials
to their lowest level since early March, Reuters data showed.
 "It is Chicago, so somebody probably had a chunk to sell
and it moved the market," a Midwest trader said.
 Other Midwest cash products differentials were unchanged
since trading cools off during the hot summers of the
Midcontinent.
 In the Gulf Coast, gasoline strengthened slightly as Valero
Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Memphis,
Tennessee, remained shut following a fire on Friday that led to
a shutdown of both crude units at the plant.
 Valero is still trying to determine the cause of the fire
and had no restart estimates Monday. [ID:nWNAB7032]
 Gulf gasoline rose a quarter cent a gallon at midday after
trading a half cent higher than Friday levels.
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was done first a half
cent higher at 9.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures
and later at 9.75 cents under, up a quarter cent on the day.
 Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
2.60 and 2.50 cents over the September heating oil screen early
on Monday, but later fell 0.20 cent to 2.30 cents over.
 Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel was talked down a quarter cent
at 4.00/5.00 cents over, with no deals reported done.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was pegged
at either side of that level, while barrels loading by
mid-August were pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over.
 Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.25 cents over.
 Ratable October F4 RBOB was done at 1.35 cents over
November RBOB futures.
 Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was offered at 2.50 cents
under, seeking buyers, while mid-month barrels were called
5.00/4.50 cents under. Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was
talked at either side of 5.00 cents under.
 Prompt H2 premium RBOB inched lower and was talked at
27.00/27.50 cents over, while prompt V2 premium conventional
gasoline continued to be talked around 13.00 cents over.
 Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cents under, while
any-August barrels were talked at 1.00/0.50 cent under,
unchanged from Friday's settlement.
 Prompt and any-August ULSD were called 4.75/5.25 cents
over.
 Prompt jet fuel was steady at either side of 7.00 cents
over, while kerosene jumped a couple of pennies and was talked
at 16.25/16.75 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen at 6.25/5.75 cents under
September RBOB gasoline futures, flat against Friday levels,
while Group Three gasoline was within range at 4.50/4.00 cents
under, where it has been since Thursday.
 Chicago ULSD fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 3.00/2.00 cents
under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was
seen within range at 4.50/4.75 cents over.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan; editing by
Jim Marshall)

