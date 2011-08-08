US Cash Products-Volatility pushes Harbor traders to sidelines

* Chicago ULSD tumbled under heavy sales pressure

* Valero Memphis shutdown boosted Gulf Coast gasoline

NEW YORK, Aug 8 The downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by Standard and Poor's late Friday, and the resultant sell-off in equities, fixed income and most commodities markets, pushed many New York Harbor refined products traders to the sidelines to wait out some of the markets' newfound volatility. [O/N]

Fear pervaded the New York Harbor refined products markets Monday in reaction to sharply lower futures prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange's energy futures contracts, as well as equity and bond markets, resulting in few deals getting done.

A handful of deals were done on a prompt basis in the gasoline and distillate markets in the Harbor as traders came up against hard loading deadlines, but mostly traders were said to be "sitting on their hands" and waiting for some market stability.

In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50 cents a gallon on Monday on ramped-up selling, traders said.

The increased discount brought Chicago ULSD differentials to their lowest level since early March, Reuters data showed.

"It is Chicago, so somebody probably had a chunk to sell and it moved the market," a Midwest trader said.

Other Midwest cash products differentials were unchanged since trading cools off during the hot summers of the Midcontinent.

In the Gulf Coast, gasoline strengthened slightly as Valero Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, remained shut following a fire on Friday that led to a shutdown of both crude units at the plant.

Valero is still trying to determine the cause of the fire and had no restart estimates Monday. [ID:nWNAB7032]

Gulf gasoline rose a quarter cent a gallon at midday after trading a half cent higher than Friday levels.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was done first a half cent higher at 9.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures and later at 9.75 cents under, up a quarter cent on the day.

Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.60 and 2.50 cents over the September heating oil screen early on Monday, but later fell 0.20 cent to 2.30 cents over.

Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel was talked down a quarter cent at 4.00/5.00 cents over, with no deals reported done.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was pegged at either side of that level, while barrels loading by mid-August were pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over.

Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.25 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was done at 1.35 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was offered at 2.50 cents under, seeking buyers, while mid-month barrels were called 5.00/4.50 cents under. Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 5.00 cents under.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB inched lower and was talked at 27.00/27.50 cents over, while prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline continued to be talked around 13.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cents under, while any-August barrels were talked at 1.00/0.50 cent under, unchanged from Friday's settlement.

Prompt and any-August ULSD were called 4.75/5.25 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was steady at either side of 7.00 cents over, while kerosene jumped a couple of pennies and was talked at 16.25/16.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was seen at 6.25/5.75 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures, flat against Friday levels, while Group Three gasoline was within range at 4.50/4.00 cents under, where it has been since Thursday.

Chicago ULSD fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 3.00/2.00 cents under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was seen within range at 4.50/4.75 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)