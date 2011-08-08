版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 9日 星期二 04:45 BJT

US Cash Products-Volatility pushes Harbor trade to sidelines

 * Chicago ULSD tumbled under heavy sales pressure
 * Outright price tumble forced Gulf gasoline sales
 NEW YORK, Aug 8 New York Harbor refined
products traders remained on the sidelines on Monday to wait
out some of the newfound volatility after the U.S. credit
rating downgrade.
 Fear pervaded the New York Harbor refined products markets
Monday in reaction to the sharply lower futures prices on the
New York Mercantile Exchange's energy futures contracts, as
well as equity and bond markets, resulting in few deals getting
done.
 A handful of deals were done on a prompt basis in the
gasoline and distillate markets in the Harbor as traders came
up against hard deadlines, but mostly, the trade were said to
be "sitting on their hands" and waiting for some market
stability.
 Gasoline differentials in the Midwest rose on Monday
afternoon to offset the plunge in futures contract prices on
NYMEX, traders said.
 Chicago gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon and Group Three
gasoline rose 1.40 cents a gallon in afternoon trading as the
September RBOB gasoline contract logged a low not seen since
late February 2011.
 Meanwhile, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in the Chicago
market fell 1.50 cents a gallon on Monday on ramped-up selling,
traders said.
 The latest discount brought Chicago ULSD differentials to
their lowest since early March, Reuters data shows.
 "It is Chicago so somebody probably had a chunk to sell and
it moved the market," a Midwest trader said.
 In the Gulf Coast market, traders sold gasoline barrels as
NYMEX futures tumbled in a bid to get rid of some inventories,
which registered the largest build in about two months last
week.
 Gulf gasoline fell nearly a half cent undoing earlier
quarter-cent gains triggered by the outage of Valero Corp's
(VLO.N) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.
 Valero was still trying to determine the cause of the fire
and had no restart estimates Monday. [ID:nWNAB7032]
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done first a
half cent higher at 9.50 and 9.75 cents under September RBOB
gasoline futures and later fell to 10.40 cents under, down 0.40
cents.
 Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
2.60 and 2.50 cents over the September heating oil screen early
on Friday but later fell 0.30 cent to 2.20 cents over.
 Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel was talked down a quarter cent
at 4.00/5.00 cents over, with no deals reported.
 Scheduling cycle 45 heating oil rose 0.10 cents to 4.00
cents under September heating oil futures.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was pegged
at either side of that level, while barrels loading by
mid-August were pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over.
 Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.25 cents over.
 Ratable October F4 RBOB was done at 1.35 cents over
November RBOB futures.
 Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was offered at 2.50 cents
under, seeking buyers, while mid-month barrels were called
5.00/4.50 cents under. Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was
talked at either side of 5.00 cents under.
 Prompt H2 premium RBOB inched lower and was talked at
27.00/27.50 cents over, while prompt V2 premium conventional
gasoline continued to be talked around 13.00 cents over.
 Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cents under, while
any-August barrels were talked at 1.00/0.50 cent under,
unchanged from Friday's settlement.
 Prompt and any-August ULSD were called 4.75/5.25 cents
over.
 Prompt jet fuel was steady at either side of 7.00 cents
over, while kerosene was jumped a couple of pennies to be
talked at 16.25/16.75 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.50
cents under September RBOB gasoline futures and Group Three
gasoline fell 1.40 cents to 2.85 cents under.
 Chicago ULSD fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 3.00/2.00 cents
under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was
seen flat at 4.75 cents over.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐