US Cash Products-Refinery outage boosts Midwest gasoline

* Chicago gasoline up 2.50 cents a gallon
* Conoco shuts down Ponca City plant after power outage
* Gulf gasoline up 2 cents a gallon on scheduling
* Futures market volatility sidelines harbor traders
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Midwest gasoline differentials
rose on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying following a regional
refinery outage.
Chicago gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon and Group Three
gasoline rose 0.75 cent a gallon after ConocoPhillips (COP.N)
shut down all units at its 198,400 barrel-per-day refinery in
Ponca City, Oklahoma, following a power outage. [nN1E7780BD]
The latest gain in the Group Three market was on top of a
1.40-cent rally Monday on increased buying interest.
Traders forecast the Ponca City plant will be up and
running in the coming two days.
Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed
2.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday as the fuel's latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Space
also will be limited on the next cycle, the Colonial announced
on Tuesday. [ID:nEMS1ID9VD]
The Colonial's main gasoline and distillate lines transport
refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.
Tuesday's allocation announcement was the fourth so far this
month.
Gulf distillate differentials were steady to lower on
Tuesday, with jet fuel losing 0.75 cent per gallon on pipeline
scheduling.
Trade in the New York Harbor market was blunted Tuesday by
extreme volatility on futures. With crude oil and refined
product futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange
trading erratically throughout the first half of the day, and
indeed overnight, physical market players have stayed largely
on the sidelines and traded only where necessary.
For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
U.S. GULF COAST 0#P-USG
Scheduling Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done
at 10.00, 9.75 and 8.00 cents under September RBOB futures, up
2.00 cents.
Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
2.00, 1.85 and 1.50 cents over the September heating oil
screen, down 0.75 cent.
Scheduling Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel slipped a quarter
cent to 3.75/4.75 cents over.
Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 46 was flat at 4.25/3.75
cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR 0#P-NYH
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline weakened and was pegged at
3.75/3.25 cents under, down about 0.75 cent, while any-August
barrels continued to be talked at either side of 5.00 cents
under.
Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was called
either side of that level, unchanged on the day, while barrels
loading by Aug. 15 were done at 5.00 cents over. Barrels of F2
RBOB loading by Aug. 20 were done at 5.25 cents and 4.50 cents
over.
Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.75 cents over and ended
the day talked at 3.00/4.00 cents over, up nearly a penny.
Ratable October F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.35
cents over.
A prompt barge load of CBOB was done at 5.00 cents under,
while barrels loading mid-month were talked at either side of
5.50 cents under. CBOB loading by Aug. 20 were heard done at
1,75, 1.25 and 1.00 cents under, while any-August CBOB was
heard done at 4.75 and 5.00 cents under.
Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was called
12.00/13.00 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was pegged
at 27.00/27.50 cents over. Prompt premium CBOB was offered at
22.00 cents over, seeking buyers.
Prompt heating oil was talked at either side of a penny
under September heating oil futures.
Prompt ULSD was pegged at either side of 5.00 cents over,
while low sulfur diesel was called 1.25/1.75 cents over.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 7.00 cents
over, while kerosene was called 16.00/17.00 cents over.
MIDWEST 0#P-G3 0#P-MC
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 2.50 cents gallon to
2.25/1.25 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures while
Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent to 1.75 cents under.
Ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) in Chicago was a quarter
cent higher at 2.50/2.00 cents under September heating oil
futures while Group Three ULSD was flat at 4.50/5.00 cents
over.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)