US Cash Products-Refinery outage boosts Midwest gasoline

* Chicago gasoline up 2.50 cents a gallon

* Conoco shuts down Ponca City plant after power outage

* Gulf gasoline up 2 cents a gallon on scheduling

* Futures market volatility sidelines harbor traders

(Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Midwest gasoline differentials rose on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying following a regional refinery outage.

Chicago gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon and Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent a gallon after ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) shut down all units at its 198,400 barrel-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, following a power outage. [nN1E7780BD]

The latest gain in the Group Three market was on top of a 1.40-cent rally Monday on increased buying interest.

Traders forecast the Ponca City plant will be up and running in the coming two days.

Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 2.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Space also will be limited on the next cycle, the Colonial announced on Tuesday. [ID:nEMS1ID9VD]

The Colonial's main gasoline and distillate lines transport refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast. Tuesday's allocation announcement was the fourth so far this month.

Gulf distillate differentials were steady to lower on Tuesday, with jet fuel losing 0.75 cent per gallon on pipeline scheduling.

Trade in the New York Harbor market was blunted Tuesday by extreme volatility on futures. With crude oil and refined product futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange trading erratically throughout the first half of the day, and indeed overnight, physical market players have stayed largely on the sidelines and traded only where necessary.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST 0#P-USG

Scheduling Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 10.00, 9.75 and 8.00 cents under September RBOB futures, up 2.00 cents.

Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.00, 1.85 and 1.50 cents over the September heating oil screen, down 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel slipped a quarter cent to 3.75/4.75 cents over.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 46 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR 0#P-NYH

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline weakened and was pegged at 3.75/3.25 cents under, down about 0.75 cent, while any-August barrels continued to be talked at either side of 5.00 cents under.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was called either side of that level, unchanged on the day, while barrels loading by Aug. 15 were done at 5.00 cents over. Barrels of F2 RBOB loading by Aug. 20 were done at 5.25 cents and 4.50 cents over.

Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.75 cents over and ended the day talked at 3.00/4.00 cents over, up nearly a penny.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.35 cents over.

A prompt barge load of CBOB was done at 5.00 cents under, while barrels loading mid-month were talked at either side of 5.50 cents under. CBOB loading by Aug. 20 were heard done at 1,75, 1.25 and 1.00 cents under, while any-August CBOB was heard done at 4.75 and 5.00 cents under.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was called 12.00/13.00 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was pegged at 27.00/27.50 cents over. Prompt premium CBOB was offered at 22.00 cents over, seeking buyers.

Prompt heating oil was talked at either side of a penny under September heating oil futures.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at either side of 5.00 cents over, while low sulfur diesel was called 1.25/1.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, while kerosene was called 16.00/17.00 cents over.

MIDWEST 0#P-G3 0#P-MC

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 2.50 cents gallon to 2.25/1.25 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures while Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent to 1.75 cents under.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) in Chicago was a quarter cent higher at 2.50/2.00 cents under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was flat at 4.50/5.00 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)