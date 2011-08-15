U.S. Cash Products-Chicago gasoline down on cycle change

* Chicago gasoline slips on cycle shift

* Group Three gasoline up on continued refinery outage

HOUSTON, Aug 15 Chicago gasoline differentials fell 3.00 cents a gallon on Monday as the market shifted to the third cycle of the month, traders said.

The drop pared the fuel's rally of 10.25 cents per gallon last week on regional refinery outages, and coincided with the complete restart of ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 198,400-barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

However, Group Three gasoline differentials climbed 1.50 cents a gallon on lower stocks in the region and the continued shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000-bpd Memphis, Tennessee refinery, traders said. The refinery shut after a heater that is part of one of two crude units exploded.

Valero on Monday had no estimate of when the plant would restart. [ID:nWNAB9686]

Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained about 2.00 cents per gallon several days after the fire as Midwest buying of Gulf products increased, but had pared those gains by Friday.

"Its market area includes locations that are also supplied out of the Gulf, like Little Rock (Arkansas) and Nashville (Tennessee)," a Gulf trader said.

Gulf gasoline differentials slipped half a penny per gallon under the September RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

The Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast. Gulf jet fuel differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon, also on pipeline scheduling.

In the New York Harbor, jet fuel differentials gained 2.50 cents a gallon as late shipments on the Colonial pipeline forced buyers to turn to the Buckeye pipeline at a higher premium, traders said.

A Colonial spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other distillates responded with more tempered increases. Harbor ULSD climbed 0.75 cent a gallon, low-sulfur diesel was seen a cent higher, and heating oil shot up 0.63 cent, traders said.

The Harbor gasoline market was quiet with no trades observed although conventional and RBOB gasoline notionally slid lower, traders said.

F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery by Aug. 20 was seen a half cent lower and RBOB gasoline for any-August delivery fell by the same amount, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 46 M2 conventional gasoline was steady with Friday's levels, seen done early at 8.85 and 9.00 cents under September RBOB futures, then later at 9.50 cents under, down 0.50 cent on the day.

Cycle 46 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.50, 2.25, 2.20 and 2.15 cents over the September heating oil screen, down half a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 46 54-grade jet fuel gained 0.75 cent to 5.75/6.75 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 47 was seen done at 4.35 cents under, flat with Friday's levels.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB gasoline was seen 0.50 cent weaker at 10.25 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures while any barrels were seen at 5.00 cents over, down a half cent.

F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery on Aug. 20 was seen 0.62 cent lower at 9.00/9.25 cents over.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell a half cent to 3.00 cents under. Cycle 43 M2 conventional gasoline was seen flat at 1.25 cents under.

Prompt heating oil rose a quarter cent to trade at 0.50 cent under the September heating oil futures contract.

Prompt low-sulfur diesel rose a cent to 0.50 cent under.

Prompt ULSD rose 0.75 cent to 5.75 cents over.

Jet fuel was done up 2.50 cents at 11.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Newly prompt cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell 3.00 cents to trade at 3.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline rose 1.50 cents and traded flat to the screen.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago rose a quarter cent to 1.25 cents over September heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose a quarter cent to 6.00/6.50 cents over futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)