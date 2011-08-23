US Cash Products-Gasoline price bubble forms in Midcontinent

* BP Whiting refinery problem not having an impact

* Hurricane Irene might impact September Harbor products

NEW YORK, Aug 23 A late-season supply bubble has developed in the U.S. Midcontinent boosting both Chicago and Group Three gasoline differentials relative to the New York Mercantile Exchange's RBOB futures contract, traders said.

Chicago gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon on Tuesday, reversing Monday's dip by the same amount, traders said. Group Three on Tuesday held last week's gain of nearly 11.00 cents per gallon.

"This could pop at any time," a Midwest trader said of the bubble closing out the summer driving season. "But it is probably with us out to month end."

A compressor was shut down after an upset early Tuesday at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana. [ID:nWEN7470]

The refinery problem did not have a direct impact on production, but likely boosted markets on a psychological basis, sources said.

Meanwhile, the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irene this weekend on the U.S. East Coast may have impacted the forward refined products markets in the New York Harbor, but there was no such impact on prompt August trade, said traders. Instead, buyers and sellers attempted to wrap up their August business before the end of the month.

Hurricane Irene was forecast to increase in size to a Category 3 storm by Friday morning, with sustained winds above 100 miles per hour. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warned Tuesday that the entire U.S. East Coast, from Florida to New England could be at risk. [ID:nN1E77M0H0]

While the South Atlantic region, that was under immediate threat, has little in the way of refining capacity, it does have an abundance of refined product terminals.

These are at Miami and Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina. All of which could be impacted to some degree by the high winds and flooding from the storm.

The port servicing the 350,000 bpd Hovensa LLC refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, was reopened Monday afternoon following the passage of Hurricane Irene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Refinery operations were not impacted by the storm. [ID:nWNAB1817]

On the Gulf Coast, jet fuel differentials slipped a penny per gallon as its latest five-day lifting cycle was scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. The Colonial transports refined products to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast.

Gulf conventional M2 gasoline differentials held at Monday's levels.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 48 conventional M2 gasoline was pegged at 5.50/5.00 cents under September RBOB futures, steady with Monday.

Cycle 48 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat, done at 1.50 cents over the September heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 48 54-grade jet fuel fell a penny to 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 48 heating oil was unchanged at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 4.50 cents over, up a half cent, while any-August F2 RBOB was heard done at 2.75 and 3.00 cents over, also up a half cent.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.50/3.00 cents over October RBOB futures. Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 2.00/2.35 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-August M2 conventional gasoline was said to have been done at 2.25 cents under, modestly stronger on the day.

Prompt CBOB was pegged at 7.50/7.00 cents under, while any-August barrels were called either side of 8.00 cents under.

Early September CBOB was heard done at 1.00 cent under October RBOB futures, with notional offers seen at 0.50 cent under. Any-September CBOB was talked at 4.00/3.00 cents under.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at 17.25/17.75 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was done at 28.00 cents over.

Prompt premium CBOB was talked at either side of 18.00 cents over. September premium CBOB was offered at 24.00 cents over, seeking buyers.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.25 cents under, about a half cent weaker. Prompt low sulfur diesel was heard done at 1.00 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt any-August ULSD was was offered at 4.25 cents over, with notional bids seen at 3.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel inched up to be talked at either side of 11.00 cents over, while kerosene was called 15.50/16.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 3 gasoline climbed a penny to 7.00/8.00 cents over September RBOB futures, while Group Three gasoline held steady at 8.00/9.00 cents over.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat at 4.00/4.50 cents over the September heating oil board, while Group Three ULSD fell a quarter cent to 6.50/7.00 cents over.

