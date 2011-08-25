US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up as Irene approaches

* Harbor F4 RBOB shows gains

* Group Three gasoline down as demand wanes

* Gulf gasoline, ULSD up as refineries have power blip

HOUSTON, Aug 25 New York Harbor F4 RBOB differentials for second-half September and later delivery climbed a penny per gallon on Thursday as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast.

Traders said end-August trade was likely completed, especially with Irene expected in the area as the month ends.

Irene, a Category 3 hurricane, was expected to sweep up to North Carolina on Saturday before heading up the rest of the U.S. Atlantic seaboard. [ID:nN1E77O0RJ]

The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to implement any restrictions on ship traffic in New York Harbor due to Hurricane Irene but was monitoring the storm, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77O19Q]

Any-August F2 RBOB was thinly talked within established ranges on Thursday as marketers worked on hurricane preparedness plans, while Harbor distillate markets were likewise quiet and pegged within established ranges.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell a penny per gallon on Thursday on back of weaker demand and as traders sold off barrels anticipating discounted prices once the September RBOB gasoline futures contract expires on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Demand has shrunk in the region as the summer driving season nears its end.

"In some districts schools have started back and 'real' demand related to summer has waned," a Midwest trader said.

Also, the September RBOB futures contract was trading at a premium to the October contract, exerting more downward pressure on differentials, traders said. They said the price of gasoline would slide as the Group Three market switches to the next cycle at the end of the month.

"As we get closer to the end of August, shippers want to hold as little inventory as possible," another Midwest trader said.

Midwest products markets shrugged off news of a fire at Marathon's 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, Michigan, caused by a partial power loss. [ID:nWEN7562]

On the Gulf Coast, prompt conventional M2 gasoline differentials switched to trade at a premium against the October RBOB futures on the NYMEX, having traded at a discount to the September contract. Gulf distillates, which had been trading at a premium to the NYMEX, also finished the switch to trade against the October heating oil contract.

Gulf gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials each gained 0.75 cent per gallon as a power blip caused flaring Texas City, Texas refineries run by BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. ( MPC.N ) [ID:nN1E77O15D]

Sources familiar with operations at BP's 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) said the glitch had no impact, while a spokesman for Marathon's 76,000 bpd plant declined comment. A Valero spokesman said power was fully restored and all main production units were operating at its 225,000 bpd refinery in Texas City.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 49 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 and 6.25 cents over October RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.75 cents over the October heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent.

Cycle 49 54-grade jet fuel slipped a quarter cent to 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 49 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.50/2.00 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Any-August F2 RBOB was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was heard done at 3.50 cents over October RBOB futures, up a penny from Wednesday's levels. Ratable October F4 RBOB was offered at 2.50 cents over November RBOB futures with notional buying interest heard at 2.00 cents over.

Any-August heating oil was talked at either side of 1.50 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25 cents over.

Any-August ULSD was called 3.75/4.25 cents over.

Any-August jet fuel was talked at 10.50/11.50 cents over, with no deals reported done.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 5.50/6.50 cents over the September RBOB gasoline contract while cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was unchanged at 11.00 cents over October futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to 5.75/6.75 over October heating oil futures as the harvest season approaches.

Group Three ULSD was unchanged at 6.25/6.75 cents over September futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)