US Cash Products-Harbor gasoline up as Irene approaches

* Harbor F4 RBOB shows gains

* Group Three gasoline down as demand wanes

* Gulf gasoline, ULSD up as refineries have power blip

HOUSTON, Aug 25 - New York Harbor gasoline markets jumped by nearly a penny per gallon or more on Thursday on higher prompt and forward buying interest as Hurricane Irene approached the U.S. East Coast.

Gulf Coast conventional gasoline differentials gained nearly 2.00 cents per gallon and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials jumped a penny per gallon as traders anticipated increased shipping needs in the Harbor post-Irene.

A brief power blip that affected three refineries in the Gulf region contributed to the increase, traders said.

In the Harbor, prompt-loading F2 RBOB barges were reported done at 5.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's September RBOB futures contract, up 0.75 cent, while any-August barrels gained 1.25 cents.

"This is what happens when prices go up: buyers get scarce," said a seasoned East Coast gasoline trader.

September RBOB futures soared Thursday, briefly trading 10.00 cents higher on the day, as futures traders speculated on potential product shortages stemming from Irene's expected arrival in the Harbor region.

Irene, a Category 3 hurricane, was expected to sweep up to North Carolina on Saturday before heading up the rest of the U.S. Atlantic seaboard. [ID:nN1E77O0RJ]

The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to implement any restrictions on ship traffic in New York Harbor due to Hurricane Irene but was monitoring the storm, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77O19Q]

Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 1.75 cents per gallon on Thursday to trade at a premium of more than 7.25 cents over October NYMEX RBOB, while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a penny per gallon, traders said.

A Gulf trader attributed the surge to Irene's approach on anticipation that the Harbor market could need more refined products shipped from the Gulf Coast.

Space is limited on the Colonial Pipeline for the current gasoline shipping cycle, which was allocated this week. [ID:nEMS3Z2HRP]

Traders also said a brief power blip on Thursday that affected three refineries in Texas City, Texas, contributed to the boost. [ID:nN1E77O15D]

The three refineries in Texas City are BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 225,000 bpd plant and Marathon Petroleum Corp's ( MPC.N ) 76,000 bpd plant.

All three were operating normally shortly after the glitch.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell a penny per gallon on Thursday on back of weaker demand and as traders sold off barrels anticipating discounted prices once the September RBOB gasoline futures contract expires on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Demand has shrunk in the region as the summer driving season nears its end.

"In some districts schools have started back and 'real' demand related to summer has waned," a Midwest trader said.

Also, the September RBOB futures contract was trading at a premium to the October contract, exerting more downward pressure on differentials, traders said. They said the price of gasoline would slide as the Group Three market switches to the next cycle at the end of the month.

"As we get closer to the end of August, shippers want to hold as little inventory as possible," another Midwest trader said.

Midwest products markets shrugged off news of a fire at Marathon's 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, Michigan, caused by a partial power loss. [ID:nWEN7562]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 49 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 6.00, 6.25 and 7.25 cents over October RBOB futures, up 1.75 cents.

Newly prompt Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.75, 1.85 and 1.90 cents over the October heating oil screen, up a penny.

Cycle 49 54-grade jet fuel fell a quarter cent early on Thursday but later rebounded to trade at 5.50 and 5.75 cents over, unchanged from Wednesday's levels.

Heating oil for Cycle 49 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.50/2.00 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 5.00 cents over, loading Aug. 25-26, up 0.75 cent on the day.

Any-August F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.75/4.25 cents over, up 1.25 cents.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was heard done at 3.50 cents over October RBOB futures, up a penny from Wednesday's levels. Ratable October F4 RBOB was offered at 2.50 cents over November RBOB futures with notional buying interest heard at 2.00 cents over.

Any-August heating oil was talked at either side of 1.50 cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25 cents over.

Any-August ULSD was called 3.75/4.25 cents over.

Any-August jet fuel was talked at 10.50/11.50 cents over, with no deals reported done.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 5.50/6.50 cents over the September RBOB gasoline contract while cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was unchanged at 11.00 cents over October futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to 5.75/6.75 over October heating oil futures as the harvest season approaches.

Group Three ULSD was unchanged at 6.25/6.75 cents over September futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)