US Cash Products-Gasoline firms on Hurricane fears

* Harbor distillates strengthened as hurricane approached

* Midwest gasoline firmed on refinery problems

NEW YORK, Aug 26 All eyes in the New York Harbor were on the slowly approaching Hurricane Irene Friday and its potential impact on the regional refined products market.

End-August differentials for gasoline grades and distillates were stronger versus their respective futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange as "no one wants to go home short this weekend," said a trader at an investment bank.

Any-August F1 and F2 RBOB were both higher Friday, up by about 2.00 cents per gallon relative to the September RBOB futures contract on NYMEX. Even any-August M2 conventional gasoline had firmed by a quarter cent over Thursday's settlement.

Harbor distillate markets gained at least a penny per gallon across the board in early trade in what one trader said was a "prime example of pre-hurricane panic buying." The distillate markets has been languishing at lower levels for the better part of a week prior to Friday.

The president of the National Petrochemical and Refiners Association said on Friday that some East Coast refiners were cutting rates in case they decided later to shut units or entire plants ahead of Irene's arrival. [ID:nN1E77P1BG]

Individual refiners had not confirmed any rate cuts, but a source at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, told Reuters it had cut rates by about 25 percent. [ID:nN1E77P1BK]

At the close of business Friday, Hurricane Irene targeted the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and had been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, with winds in the range of 96-100 miles-per-hour. [ID:nSTORM]

Operators of oil, natural gas and power infrastructure in the densely-populated U.S. Northeast activated emergency plans ahead of the storm and warned of potential supply disruptions. The U.S. Coast Guard said it had no immediate plan to close New York Harbor as the storm approached. [ID:nN1E77O0I1]

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials extended Thursday's gain of 1.75 cents per gallon, rising another 0.50 cent as traders anticipated increased shipping needs in the U.S. Northeast after Hurricane Irene passes.

Differentials for Gulf distillates were flat on Friday.

"It's difficult not to hype this storm at least a bit," a Gulf Coast trader said. "It's still a 105 mph hurricane, Category 2 and still the strongest to threaten the Atlantic Southeast and possibly Northeast in years."

In the Midwest, Group gasoline rose 2.25 cents a gallon in strong buying ahead of the weekend as refinery problems persisted in the region and market operators attempted to cover short positions.

Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) said a gasoline-making unit at its 212,000 barrels-per-day Cattletsburg, Kentucky, refinery remained offline after a fire shut it down on Aug. 17.

Chicago gasoline rose a cent a gallon on top of its late-Thursday gains that followed a cycle change and news of a fire at Marathon's 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, Michigan.

A few other refiners were seen buying in the market Friday as well, according to a regional trader.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 49 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 7.25, 7.40 and 7.50 cents over October RBOB futures, up 0.50 cent.

Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done early Friday at 2.00 and 1.90 cents over the October heating oil screen, flat with Thursday's levels, but later slipped 0.50 cent to trade at 1.50 and 1.60 cents over.

Cycle 59 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 5.25/6.25 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 49 was steady at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was done at 2.10 cents, up a quarter cent from Thursday's settlement.

Any-August F1 RBOB was done at 4.00 and 7.00 cents over, while any-August F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over.

Early September F2 RBOB was done at 4.00 cents over October RBOB futures, up slightly, while any-September F2 RBOB was heard offered at 4.75 cents over, seeking buyers.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was heard done at 3.25/3.50 cents over and continued to talk around that level.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was was done at 2.75 cents over November RBOB futures.

Any-August CBOB was done at 5.75, 5.00 and 4.60 cents under and was pegged at 4.75/4.25 cents under. Any-August Laurel CBOB was heard done at 2.00 cents under and talked at either side of that level.

Early September CBOB was was heard done at 7.50 cents under.

Any-August V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 17.50 cents over, unchanged on the day. Any-August H2 premium RBOB was was heard done at 27.35 cents over, down about 0.75 cents from Thursday.

Any-August premium CBOB was pegged at 17.00 cents over.

Any-August/early September heating oil was done as a package at 0.75 cents under, up a penny from Thursday. Any-August low sulfur diesel was offered at 2.00 cents over, up a penny as well.

Any-August ULSD was done at 5.00 and 5.25 cents over, up 1.25 cents over Thursday.

Any-August jet fuel was done at 11.25 cents over, up a quarter cent, while kerosene continued to be pegged at either side of 16.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline rose 2.25 cents a gallon to 6.50/7.00 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures.

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was seen a cent higher at 21.00/22.00 cents over October futures after it switched to a new cycle late Thursday.

ULSD in Group Three rose a quarter cent to 6.75/7.00 cents over September heating oil futures while Chicago ULSD was seen 1.75 cents lower at 6.00/6.50 cents over October futures.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)