US Cash Products-New York cash gasoline rangebound

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The New York Harbor market moved into pre-holiday trading mode Friday following a tumultuous week that saw differentials for prompt gasoline soar on hurricane-related refinery outages and East Coast earthquake aftershocks.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said its 238,000 barrels-per-day Linden, New Jersey, refinery had resumed operations following a precautionary pre-Hurricane Irene shutdown. [ID:nWEN7897]

Gasoline grade trade was limited in the Harbor market as buyers and sellers alike stayed firmly rooted on the sidelines and got ready for the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend. Gasoline values across all the grades were talked within established ranges that remained at two-year highs.

Harbor distillate trade was modestly weaker as buyers stepped back from somewhat aggressive sellers in heating oil, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel.

Chicago gasoline fell 2.50 cents a gallon on Friday on talk of the restart of a gasoline-making FCC unit at Marathon's 212,000 barrels-per-day Catlettsburg, Kentucky refinery.

Marathon, however, said the unit remains offline following a fire on Aug 17.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent a gallon, correcting its Thursday gains, which were triggered by an early and short-lived rally in the Gulf Coast market as traders fretted over an approaching tropical storm.

Gulf Coast gasoline differentials largely shrugged off Tropical Storm Lee, which hovered over the central Gulf of Mexico on Friday and threatened to bring up top 20 inches of rain to coastal Louisiana and Mississippi over the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend. [ID:nN1E7810KA]

Traders said conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped a 2.50 cents per gallon, more than reversing Thursday's penny gain, as its last five-day lifting cycle in 2011 scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. The next schedule focuses solely on the transitional M3 summer-to-winter grade.

M3 differentials for the current cycle also fell, ending the day down 1.50 cents per gallon.

Among Gulf distillates, jet fuel differentials fell a penny per gallon while ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a cent per gallon as buying jumped ahead of the holiday weekend.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 50 conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.50 cents to 3.50 cents over October RBOB futures. Summer-to-winter grade M3 fell 1.50 cents to 3.00 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 51 61-grade ULSD was seen done at 0.75 cents over the October heating oil screen, up about a penny.

Newly prompt Cycle 51 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.00 cents over, down about a penny.

Heating oil for Cycle 51 talked at 6.25/5.75 cents under, up about a quarter cent.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents over, while any-September M4 barrels were talked at 8.25/8.75 cents over.

Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 24.50/25.00 cents over, while barrels loading by Sept. 5 were pegged at 20.50/21.50 cents over F2 loading by Sept. 10 was called 17.50/18.50 cents over.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over, while ratable October F4 RBOB was called 2.75/3.25 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 41.00 cents over, while any-September V4 barrels were pegged at either side of 39.00 cents over.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB was talked at 43.50/44.50 cents over, while any-September H4 material was pegged at 28.50/29.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked modestly weaker at 1.75/1.50 cents under, while any-September barrels were called 1.50/1.00 cents under.

Prompt ULSD was called 4.50/5.00 cents over, while any-September barrels were pegged at either side of 5.00 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel fell by about 2.00 cents in notional activity and was talked at 9.25/9.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline was offered at 20.00 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures with bids seen at 18.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents a gallon on the day.

Group Three gasoline was bid at 17.50 cents over and offered at 19.00 cents over, down a half cent.

ULSD in Chicago was steady at 6.00/6.50 cents over, while Group Three ULSD was seen a half cent lower at 4.50/6.00 cents over.

