版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 04:16 BJT

US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline falls on cycle changes

 * Chicago gasoline seen 7.00 cents a gallon lower
 * Group Three gasoline falls 1.75 cents a gallon
 * Gulf M3 gasoline down a half cent
 (Updates with Gulf Coast market update)
 NEW YORK, Sept 6 Chicago gasoline differentials
fell on Tuesday as trade shifted to a new cycle at the end of
the summer driving season, traders said.
 Newly prompt cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 7.00 cents a
gallon as the market embarked on a transition from summer-grade
to winter-grade gasoline, traders added.
 Group Three gasoline, still with summer-grade
specifications, also fell on Tuesday, losing 1.75 cents a
gallon in value by mid-day.
 On the Gulf Coast, differentials for M3 gasoline, the
transitional summer-to-winter grade, slipped half a cent as
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers began restaffing and
restarting operations in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lee.
[ID:nN1E7850RG]
 Lee came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but high winds and
rough seas in its wake prevented helicopters and support ships
from ferrying workers back to most shut platforms until
Tuesday, companies said.
  Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also fell half
a penny, while other distillates were flat on Tuesday.
 Trade in the New York Harbor's refined products market was
quiet Tuesday although RBOB gasoline differentials were seen
lower, with few traders reported, as terminals and other energy
infrastructure recovered from the havoc caused by Hurricane
Irene.
 Prompt RBOB was talked at 18.00/20.00 cents per gallon over
October RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down
about 2.50 cents from Friday's settlement.
 Distillate trade in the New York Harbor was muted even as
Colonial Pipeline announced it will allocate its main
distillate line. [ID:nN1E7850M7]
 Harbor traders were also eyeing Sunoco's decision to exit
the U.S. refining business with the potential sale of its
remaining refineries. [ID:nNL3E7K622G]
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 51 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.50, 3.25 and 3.00
cents over October RBOB futures, down half a penny.
 Cycle 51 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done
early at 1.00  and 0.75 cent over the October heating oil
screen, unchanged from Friday's levels, but later fell to 0.40
and 0.25 cent over, down half a cent.
 Cycle 51 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 1.50/2.50 cents
over.
 Scheduling Cycle 51 heating oil fell a quarter cent to
6.00/5.50 cents under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was called 11.00/11.50
cents over, a quarter cent weaker, while any-September barrels
were talked at 8.00/8.50 cents over.
 Prompt F2 RBOB was pegged at 18.00/20.00 cents over, down
2.50 cents, while any-September F4 RBOB was talked at 2.25/2.75
cents over, down a half cent.
 Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was called
40.00/41.00 cents over, down a half cent, while any-September
V4 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at 38.00/39.00
cents over.
 Prompt H2 premium RBOB was talked at either side of 44.00
cents over, unchanged on the day, while any-September H4
premium RBOB was called 24.50/25.50 cents over, down about 2.00
cents from Friday.
 Prompt heating oil was talked at a 1.75 cents discount to
the screen, with no deals reported done.
 Prompt ULSD was called 4.50/5.00 cents over, unchanged,
while any-September barrels were pegged at either side of 5.00
cents over.
 Prompt jet fuel was called 9.00/9.50 cents over, while
kerosene was talked at either side of 16.00 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Newly prompt cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 7.00 cents to
11.00/13.00 cents over the October RBOB gasoline futures while
Group Three gasoline fell 1.75 cents to trade at 17.00 cents
over futures.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose about 0.13 cent to
6.00/6.75 cents over October heating oil futures and Group
Three ULSD was seen a quarter cent higher at 5.75/6.25 cents
over.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Andrea Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐