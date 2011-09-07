US Cash Products-Gasoline weakens in Midwest, Northeast

* Abundant supplies pressured Midwest gasoline

* Prompt Gulf Coast M3 gasoline firmed

* Harbor, Gulf jet fuel markets tumbled

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Group Three gasoline weakened on Wednesday, with differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's October RBOB futures contract falling about 3.00 cents a gallon as supply conditions in the region improved, traders said.

"Many shippers diverted barrels into the Group market off the Explorer (pipeline)," a Midwest trader said.

The latest drop was on top of an almost 2.00-cent slide in Group Three gasoline differentials on Tuesday.

Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent following its losses on Tuesday.

Distillates in the Group Three market slipped, down about 1.90 cents, mimicking a slide in the Gulf Coast market caused by ample supplies.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for M3 gasoline, the transitional summer-to-winter grade, climbed 0.75 cent per gallon, slightly rebounding from Tuesday's late-day plunge of 3.00 cents per gallon on burgeoning supply.

"There's too much gas(oline) around on the Gulf," a trader said, noting that the higher 11.5 Reid vapor pressure of the M3 grade "means we can make more."

Last week marked the last cycle of 2011 to trade the higher 9.0 RVP summer-grade M2.

Gulf jet fuel fell about 4.00 cents per gallon, in part because its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space was limited because of allocations. [ID:nN1E7850M7]

A Gulf jet trader also attributed the plunge to thin trade and lack of liquidity in the market.

Gulf products markets had ignored Tropical Storm Lee last weekend as well as another system brewing Wednesday in the far southwest part of the Gulf of Mexico. [ID:nN1E7860TG]

"Like Lee before it, this one seems to lack clearly definable 'steering' forces, so most models have it just meandering around in that area for the next few days," a Gulf trader said."

Prompt F2 RBOB continued to weaken, as sellers attempted to get rid of summer-grade material and stock up on winter-grade F4 material. Prompt F2 RBOB tumbled by another 2.00 cents per gallon versus the NYMEX' October RBOB futures contract, although no deals were reported done.

Prompt jet fuel nose-dived on a lack of buying interest, with offers heard at 7.00 cents over the NYMEX October heating oil futures contract against notional buying interest at 6.00 cents over. Heating oil firmed slightly, as did ultra-low sulfur diesel, each gaining about 0.75 cent on a differential basis.

Traders were still focused on potential refinery sales, with Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) announcement from Tuesday and ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) announcement Wednesday dominating discussions. [ID:nNL3E7K622G] [ID:nN1E78609H]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 51 M3 gasoline was seen done at 0.75, 0.85 and 1.00 cent over October RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent.

Cycle 51 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.50 and 0.60 cent under the October heating oil screen, down a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 51 54-grade jet fuel traded at 1.00 cent over, down about 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 52 heating oil talked at 5.75/5.25 cents under, up slightly.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline slipped by 2.00 cents to talk at either side of 9.00 cents over, while any-September M4 barrels firmed by a quarter cent to 8.25/8.75 cents over.

Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 16.00/18.00 cents over, down 2.00 cents from Tuesday, while any-September F4 barrels continued to be pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at 32.50/33.50 cents over, down 7.00 cents from Tuesday's level, with a trade reportedly done at that level.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB continued to be talked at either side of 43.00 cents over, while any-September H4 premium RBOB was called either side of 25.00 cents over.

Prompt and any-September heating oil were talked at either side 1.00 cent under. ULSD was pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents over on a prompt basis and at 4.75/5.25 cents over on an any-September basis.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at 0.25/0.75 cents over in limited trade.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 6.00/7.00 cents over, down 2.50 cents from Tuesday as sellers chased buyers lower. Kerosene continued to be talked at 15.50/16.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell 3.00 cents a gallon to 13.00/14.00 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures, while Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 11.00/12.50 cents over.

ULSD in Chicago fell a half cent to 5.50/6.00 cents over and Group Three ULSD fell 1.90 cents to 3.50/4.25 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)