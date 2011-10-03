版本:
US Cash Products-Chicago diesel up on shut crude line

 * Chicago ULSD up just under 3.00 cents a gallon
 * Enbridge shut Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude pipeline
 * Prompt RBOB rallies in Harbor on Trainer shutdown
 (Updates with end-day prices)
 Oct 3 Cash diesel differentials in Chicago
rallied on Monday after Enbridge Inc (ENB.N) shut its
Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude pipeline which supplies Midwest
refineries, traders said.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in Chicago rose 2.75
cents a gallon to 6.50 cents over November heating oil futures
earlier in the day but pared gains and ended at 5.00/6.00 cents
over.
 Enbridge Inc (ENB.N) shut its Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude
pipeline, which supplies Midwest refineries just as the autumn
corn and bean harvest picked up.
 "It's a season when farm demand will be strong so any
refinery cutback will be more severe on diesel prices," a
Midwest trader said.
 The 231,000 barrel-per-day crude line was shut as a
precaution after a section under the Mississippi River was
found uncovered, Enbridge said in a statement. [nN1E792149]
 In the New York Harbor, prompt gasoline differentials
jumped to the highest since Sept. 9 in a continued reaction to
the shutdown of ConocoPhillips' COP.N 185,000 barrels-per-day
refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.
 Prompt F4 RBOB traded at 9.00 and 9.25 cents per gallon
over November RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
up 3.50 cents from Friday's settlement, as buyers locked up
barrels in the first five days of the new trading month.
 While shipments of gasoline headed to the U.S. Atlantic
Coast from Northwest Europe, traders noted that the arrival
timings likely would not match prompt needs, which pushed
differentials higher.
 New York Harbor heating oil supplies, meanwhile, appeared
to be well-stocked as differentials were seen mostly lower for
prompt barrels.
 Friday's fire in a crude distillation unit at Petrobras'
(PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas,
east of Houston helped support cash products in the Gulf Coast
market.
 M3 gasoline differentials dipped early on Monday, paring
most of Friday's late-day gains as the well-supplied region
digested news of the refinery's shutdown. However,
differentials rebounded and ended the day up by 0.75 cent per
gallon at 3.00 cents over November RBOB futures on the NYMEX,
traders said.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials extended Friday's
gains with an increase of 0.75 cent a gallon.
 Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials also gained 1.50 cents
per gallon to about 7.50 cents over November NYMEX heating oil
on a host of factors, including thin liquidity in a market, a
veteran Gulf jet fuel trader said.
 For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.75, 2.00, 2.25 and
3.00 cents over November RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent.
 Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
3.25 and 3.50 cents over the November heating oil screen, up
0.75 cent.
 Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was bid at 7.25 over, up about
1.50 cents.
 Scheduling Cycle 56 heating oil rose 0.50 cent to 3.50
cents under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was called 9.00/9.50 cents over, up
3.50 cents from Friday. F4 RBOB barrels loading by Oct. 20 were
heard done at 3.75 cents over and talked at either side of that
level. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over.
 Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 9.25/9.75
cents over, up slightly, while prompt M4 material was pegged at
either side of 10.00 cents over, up a half cent.
 Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard on offer at 28.00 cents
over, seeking a buyer.
 Prompt heating oil was done at 0.50 cent under and was
talked at either side of that level, while any-October barrels
were called 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen.
 Prompt ULSD was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over, while
any-October barrels were heard done at 7.75 cents over.
 Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents
over, up a penny, while kerosene was called 11.00/12.00 cents
over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Group Three gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon in afternoon
trading on Monday to 7.00/8.00 cents over November RBOB
gasoline futures, in a short-term squeeze as sellers left the
market.
 Chicago gasoline was slightly higher at 6.00/7.00 cents
over futures.
 Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 1.75 cents a gallon
to 5.00/6.00 cents over November heating oil futures, after
trading earlier at 6.50 cents over.
 Group Three ULSD was within range at 6.25/6.50 cents over.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)

