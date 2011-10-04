版本:
US Cash Products-Chicago products boosted by pipe closure

 * Ozark crude pipeline supplies Wood River refinery
 * Gulf gasoline rises on pipe scheduling, refinery problem
 * Harbor gasoline firms on two-week Sunoco outage
 (Updates with additional details and closing prices)
 Oct 4 Cash gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials in Chicago were buoyed on Tuesday by the shutdown
of Enbridge's (ENB.TO) Ozark crude pipeline, which supplies
Cenovus' 306,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wood River,
Illinois.
 Chicago gasoline rose a cent per gallon to 7.50 cents over
November RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange and ultra-low sulfur diesel in the market was seen
slightly stronger, up a quarter cent to 6.25 cents over
November heating oil futures.
 Enbridge said it restarted the Ozark line and expects it to
reach full capacity late on Tuesday. [ID:nWEN9084]
 Group Three gasoline and diesel differentials extended
gains early on Tuesday, tracing differential hikes in the Gulf
Coast market, but lost their stride in late afternoon trading.
 Group Three gasoline ended down a quarter cent at 7.00/7.50
cents over. ULSD initially rose to 7.75 cents over in early
trade but later retreated to 6.00/6.25 cents over.
 On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials extended
Monday's gains both on fallout from a recent crude distillation
unit fire at a Texas refinery and the fuel's latest five-day
lifting cycle scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said.
 The fire occurred Friday afternoon at Petrobras' (PETR4.SA)
(PBR.N) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, east of
Houston, prompting the company to shut down the plant.
 Petrobras said in a statement Tuesday that the refinery's
coker was operating, but the refinery remained out of
production as officials investigate the fire and extent of its
damage. [ID:nWEN9078]
 M3 differentials gained 2.00 cents by day's end to reach
5.50 cents over, traders said.
 Part of that boost stemmed from pipeline scheduling, as
space is limited on the Colonial because of allocations,
traders said. The Colonial transports refined products from the
Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.
 Gulf ULSD differentials slid 1.25 cents, more than paring
its half-cent gain on news of the Petrobras fire. Gulf jet fuel
differentials fell by a penny on Colonial Pipeline scheduling,
traders said.
 New York Harbor gasoline markets rallied late Tuesday after
sources close to refinery operations said Sunoco Inc. (SUN.N)
shut a crude unit and a reformer at the company's 178,000 bpd
Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery for two weeks.
[ID:nN1E7931NI]
 Prompt F4 RBOB was offered at 11.00 cents over, with
bidders seen closer to 10.50 cents over, up nearly 3.00 cents
on the day. Similar levels were seen for M3 conventional
gasoline.
 For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]  
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Scheduling Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.25, 4.50
and 5.50 cents over, up 2.00 cents.
 Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done
early Tuesday at 3.50 cents over, flat with Monday's levels,
but later slid 1.25 cents to trade at 2.10, 2.20 and 2.35 cents
over.
 Scheduling Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel slipped a penny to
talk at 6.00/7.00 cents over.
 Newly prompt Cycle 57 heating oil fell a quarter cent to
4.50/4.00 cents under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was called 10.50/11.00 cents over,
up 2.00 cents from Monday. F4 barrels loading by Oct. 10 were
talked at 9.25/10.00 cents over, while F4 RBOB barrels loading
by Oct. 20 were pegged at either side of 5.00 cents over.
Any-October F4 RBOB was called 1.75/2.25 cents over, down by
1.50 cents.
 Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was talked at either side
of 8.00 cents over, down 1.50 cents, while prompt M4 material
was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over, down a penny.
 Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard done at 28.50 cents over.
 Prompt heating oil talked at either side of 0.50 cent
under, while any-October barrels were 1.00/0.50 cent under,
down about a half cent.
 Prompt ULSD was heard done at 8.00 cents over, while
any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 7.75 cents
over.
 Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents
over, while kerosene was called 11.00/12.00 cents over.
Ultra-low sulfur kerosene was talked at 16.00/17.00 cents
over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Chicago gasoline rose a cent to 7.50 cents over, while
Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent to 8.25 cents over in early
trade but fell to 7.00/7.50 cents over in afternoon trade.
 ULSD in Chicago rose a quarter cent to 6.00/6.50 cents over
and Group Three ULSD fell a cent to 6.00/6.50 cents over.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Andrea Evans)

