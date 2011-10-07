US Cash Products-Gulf gas weakens, yet Harbor gas firms

* Petrobras' Houston refinery remains shut

* Prompt shortages keep Harbor gasoline tight

* Chicago ULSD comes under selling pressure

Oct 7 Gasoline markets were a mixed bag Friday in U.S. markets east of the Rockies, with the Gulf Coast weakening, the New York Harbor steady to stronger, Chicago firming and Group Three weakening.

On the Gulf Coast, prompt M3 gasoline differentials slid half a cent per gallon on Friday, though were still holding gains on last week's shutdown of Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, after a crude unit fire on Sept. 30.

Differentials have fallen 1.50 cents since Wednesday, but remain 3.75 cents higher than they were before the fire occurred.

A spokesman said Friday that the plant's status was unchanged, or that it remained shut except for a coker unit, as the company investigates the fire's cause and assesses damage. The company had no estimate on when the refinery or undamaged units would restart.

In the New York Harbor, gasoline markets stayed strong across all timings in reaction to refinery maintenance season getting underway and the shutdown of a refinery last week in Pennsylvania. Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 14.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract, the highest level since Sept. 9.

PBF Energy is considering a plan to add new units to its 182,000 bpd Delaware City refinery to increase its desulfurization capacity. [ID:nN1E79611B]

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline was modestly higher, while Group Three barrels were modestly lower.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 0.50/1.50 cents over Nov. heating oil futures on Friday as sellers brought barrels into the market to cash in on recent gains in the November heating oil contract's rally.

By the close of trade on Friday, the November heating oil contract had shed its gains on the day and settled very close to unchanged.

Group Three ULSD was seen steady at 5.25/5.75 cents over.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 57 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.00 cents over November RBOB futures, down half a penny.

Cycle 58 M3 was seen done at 1.25 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 57 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.75 cent over the November heating oil screen, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel was bid at 2.25 cents over, steady with Thursday's settlement.

Heating oil for Cycle 57 was flat at 2.75/2.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 14.00 cents over, unchanged from Thursday, while barrels loading by Oct. 15 were heard done at 11.00 cents over, up slightly.

F4 RBOB loading by Oct. 20 was talked at 8.50/10.00 cents over, where a handful of deals were done, while any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 5.00 cents over, down 4.00 cents from Thursday's settlement.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was done at 4.00, 4.35 and 4.50 cents over December RBOB futures and was pegged at either side of 4.50 cents over.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was done at 2.25 and 2.50 cents over January RBOB futures.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 13.75/14.25 cents over, up a penny, while any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 11.25 cents over, up 2.00 cents.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 4.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil called 0.75/0.25 cents under, unchanged on the day, while low sulfur diesel shed a quarter cent and was pegged at either side of 1.50 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was talked slightly higher at 6.75/7.25 cents over. Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose a half cent and was bid at even to the screen, with offers at a cent over.

Group Three gasoline fell 0.75 cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over.

Chicago ULSD fell 1.50 cents to 0.50/1.50 cents over and Group Three ULSD was seen flat at 5.25/5.75 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)