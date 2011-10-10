US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline down on supply influx

* Chicago gasoline falls as supply arrives

* Harbor gasoline down on post-rally correction

* Gulf gasoline up on pipeline scheduling

Oct 10 Chicago gasoline differentials slid about 2.00 cents per gallon on Monday as excess supply flooded the Midwest market, traders said.

Differentials for cycle 2 gasoline slipped to a discount to the November RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the first time in about two weeks, reaching 3.00/2.00 cents under.

Abundant barrels also pressured ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in Chicago, which fell 0.75 cent to a bid of 0.50 cent under the NYMEX November heating oil futures with offers at a half cent over the screen.

F4 RBOB gasoline differentials also fell in the New York Harbor on Monday on what traders said was a correction after the recent rally.

Prompt F4 gasoline was seen about 2.00 cents per gallon lower at about 12.00/12.50 cents over the November RBOB futures contract with no trades recorded.

"We're coming down from an elevated level but levels are still strong," a Harbor trader said, attributing the discount to volatility.

Other traders said thin liquidity on the U.S. Columbus Day holiday pushed differentials lower despite tight supply in the region as Gulf Coast exports failed to meet demand, while regional refineries shut down for sale or maintenance. Arbitrage for European exports also remained shut on Monday.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) idled its 185,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, ahead of a planned sale. Crude and reformer units at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, remained shut for maintenance on Monday.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon, trading early at 2.75 cents over November RBOB futures on the NYMEX and several points in between before reaching 3.75 cents over.

Traders said the boost stemmed from the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

Differentials also maintained some support from the continued shutdown of a fire-damaged crude unit at Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, east of Houston. The company shut the refinery except for a coker unit after a fire damaged the crude unit on Sept. 30, and a spokeswoman said on Monday that the plant's status remained unchanged.

Sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday that the crude unit was expected to be shut for two to four weeks for repairs and the refinery was working to operate other units. [ID:nN1E7961GP]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 57 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.75, 3.00, 3.25, 3.35, 3.60 and 3.75 cents over November RBOB futures, up a penny.

Cycle 57 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped half a cent to 0.75/.25 cent under the November heating oil screen.

Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel fell half a penny to 0.75 cent under to 0.25 cent over.

Heating oil for Cycle 57 was flat at 2.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon and was seen at 12.00/12.50 cents over Nov. RBOB gasoline futures. Barrels loading by Oct. 20 were offered at 9.00 cents over, down about a quarter cent.

F4 RBOB gasoline for end-of-month delivery was seen at 4.50 cents over, down a half cent from Friday's trade.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was called at 3.50 cents over December RBOB futures, down a penny.

Prompt CBOB gasoline was heard at 11.00/11.50 cents over.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 12.00 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 4.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil strengthened slightly in thin trading and was seen at 0.25 cents under Nov. heating oil futures, while low sulfur diesel was pegged steady at either side of 1.50 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was talked a cent lower at 5.00 cents over and jet fuel also fell a penny to 4.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 3.00/2.00 cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline was steady at 5.75/6.25 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 0.75 cent and was offered at a half cent over November heating oil futures while bids were seen at 0.50 cent under.

Group Three ULSD was steady at 4.75 cents over November futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)