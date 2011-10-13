US Cash Products-Gulf, Midwest gasoline down on weak demand

* Gulf, Group Three gasoline seen down 0.75 cents a gallon

* Harbor RBOB gasoline slightly higher

* Largest drop in six months seen in US gasoline stocks

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Gasoline in the Gulf Coast and Midwest markets dipped on Thursday, as traders sold off barrels because of weakening seasonal demand and cheaper futures prices in the months ahead.

Gulf Coast gasoline slipped 0.75 cents a gallon and was offered at 0.75 cents over the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), despite government data that showed a significant drop in the region's inventories of the fuel.

Group Three gasoline differentials similarly fell, down 0.75 cents a gallon to 4.00/4.50 cents over futures, tracing recent steep discounts in the neighboring Chicago market, where prices were pressured earlier this week by refinery selling.

"End of season jitters and market backwardation has traders and marketers unwilling to hold inventory," a Midwest trader said explaining the sell-offs that triggered the differential drops in Gulf and Midwest markets.

The Nov. NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract traded at a 6 cents premium to its Dec. counterpart in early afternoon trading Thursday, as motorists cut nonessential driving after the end of summer.

Trade slowed to a crawl Thursday in the New York Harbor market although prompt F4 RBOB was talked modestly higher at 9.25/9.75 cents per gallon over the November RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Harbor distillate markets firmed slightly on the day, but trading was limited, with heating oil, ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel all gaining about a half cent per gallon each on a differential basis.

A minor natural gas leak feeding a boiler at Hess Corps' ( HES.N ) 70,000 barrels-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery late Wednesday briefly interrupted operations at the plant, but there was limited market reaction. [ID:nWNAB2440]

Government data showed on Thursday that U.S. gasoline stocks fell by the largest weekly drop in six months last week. Total gasoline stocks in the nation fell 4.13 million barrels to 209.6 million barrels in the week to Oct 7, led by a 1.6 million barrel draw in the Gulf Coast (PADD III) region, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

East Coast inventories fell 1.57 million barrels to 53.76 million barrels while Midwest gasoline stocks dipped by 397,000 barrels to 48.86 million barrels.

The EIA also said U.S. distillate stocks dropped 2.93 million barrels to 154 million barrels, driven by sizable stocks falls in the East Coast and Midwest regions, which declined by 1.58 million barrels and 1.54 million barrels, respectively.

Gulf Coast distillate stocks fell 736,000 barrels, EIA said.

U.S. refinery utilization slipped 3.5 percentage points to 84.2 percent last week, the EIA said, as Gulf Coast and Midwest plants came off for Autumn maintenance.

Utilization in the Midwest region, where maintenance is expected to be light this year, fell 4.2 percentage points to 89.6 percent, the lowest level since the week to Jul. 8.

Gulf Coast refinery utilization fell 2.5 percentage points to 87.2 percent and East Coast utilization was seen 1.3 percentage points lower at 69.7 percent.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 58 M3 gasoline was offered at 0.75 cents over futures, down 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt cycle 58 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel edged slightly higher to trade at even to the Nov. heating oil futures contract.

Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel was seen at either side of flat to the screen.

Heating oil for Cycle 58 was seen steady around 2.75/2.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 9.25/9.75 cents over, while barrels loading by Oct. 20 were talked at 6.75/7.25 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was heard done at 3.00 cents over and was bid at 3.25 cents over, seeking an offer.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was pegged at 12.50/13.00 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 11.00/11.50 cents over.

Prompt CBOB was heard on offer at 6.00 cents over, seeking bids.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was called either side of 30.75 cents over, while any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 25.00 cents over.

Prompt and any-October V4 premium conventional gasoline was talked at 25.00/25.50 cents over.

October heating oil was pegged at 0.75/0.25 cents under, while ULSD was heard done at 4.10, 4.25 and 4.50 cents over.

October jet fuel was talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, up about 1.00 cent with no trades reported done.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 8.00/7.50 cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline dipped 0.75 cents to 4.00/4.50 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 1.50 cents to 3.00/2.50 cents under. Group Three ULSD was seen slightly stronger at 3.75/4.00 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Andrea Evans)