US Cash Products-Chicago gasoline diffs fall

NEW YORK, Oct 12 Chicago gasoline fell a half cent a gallon to 7.50/7.00 cents under the November RBOB gasoline futures contract on Wednesday, as a regional refiner unloaded barrels in the market, traders said.

The two-day 5.00 cent decline pulled differentials to the lowest level in two-and-a-half months. RU-DIFF-MC

"This puts Chicago basis in uncharted territories as it hasn't been this cheap on this date in the last 10 years," a Midwest trader said.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel held steady at late-Tuesday levels and was seen at 4.50/4.25 cents under futures.

The Chicago market shrugged off reports of an accident at Marathon Petroleum's ( MPC.N ) 212,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, that exposed four workers to hydrofluoric acid. The company said the event was related to planned maintenance on an alkylation unit. [ID:nWNAB2156]

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials slipped 1.50 cents to about 1.25 cents over November NYMEX RBOB on low demand in the well-supplied region, traders said.

ULSD differentials in the Gulf gained 0.75 cent to half a cent under November NYMEX heating oil as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Trade activity in the New York Harbor refined products markets was thin as market participants traveled to an industry outing.

Differentials for distillates were mostly weaker, reflecting growing supplies of heating and transportation fuels, while gasoline differentials skidded lower on a lack of prompt demand and reports of a slug of European imports making their way into the market.

A day after talk of a cat cracker outage at Sunoco Inc.'s ( SUN.N ) 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery, there was little prompt reaction.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 58 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.00 and 1.60 cents over, down 1.50 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 57 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 0.75 cent to trade at half a cent under.

Newly prompt Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at one cent under to flat to the screen.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 58 was flat at 3.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 9.00/9.50 cents over, down modestly from Tuesday's settlement. F4 RBOB loading by Oct. 20 was pegged at 7.50/8.00 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over.

November ratable F5 RBOB was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over December RBOB futures, while December ratable F5 RBOB was talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over January RBOB futures, both a quarter cent weaker.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was pegged at 13.00/13.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 11.00/11.50 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt and any-October V3 premium conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 25.25 cents over, up a quarter cent. Prompt H4 premium RBOB was called 30.50/31.00 cents over, modestly weaker, while any-October H4 premium RBOB pegged at either side of 25.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.00/0.50 cent under, down a half cent, while low sulfur diesel was called either side of 1.00 cent over.

Prompt ULSD was bid at 3.50 cents over, seeking sellers.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 1.00/2.00 cents over, down about 3.00 cents from Tuesday's settlement.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell a half cent to 7.50/7.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline rose slightly, up a quarter cent, to 5.75 cents over.

Chicago ULSD was seen steady at 4.50/4.25 cents under, while Group Three ULSD traded at 3.50 cents and 3.75 cents over, down a half cent.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)