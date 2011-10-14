US Cash Products-Gulf, Harbor gasoline diffs weaken

* High inventories push Gulf Coast gasoline down

* Incoming gasoline imports pressure Harbor market

* Ag demand boosts Midwest ULSD differentials

NEW YORK, Oct 14 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped on Friday as the latest cycle was scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

The latest cycle fell 1.20 cents a gallon to trade at a 0.70-cent discount to the November RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Differentials dipped a day after U.S. government data showed the Gulf Coast region had high supplies of the fuel even after logging its largest stock draw last week.

Gulf gasoline stocks fell 1.6 million barrels to 73.27 million barrels last week, data from the energy department showed on Thursday.

In refinery news, Petrobras ( PBR.N ) ( PETR4.SA ) said it expects to resume operations by the beginning of November at its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena refinery in Texas.

The company has started work on a crude distillation unit that was shut following a fire on Sept. 30. [ID:nWNAB2776]

In the Midwest market, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose a quarter cent to 3.00/2.00 cents under November heating oil futures on Friday, buoyed by increasing agricultural demand and the start of Autumn maintenance at regional refineries.

Trade activity in the New York Harbor market was subdued Friday as an industry outing kept market players out of the office.

Gasoline differentials weakened on a national basis as the prospect of a slew of gasoline cargoes from Europe set to arrive at end-October/early November. [ID:nL5E7KU2S5]

Prompt F4 RBOB and barrels loading by Oct. 20 were pegged about a penny weaker as a result.

On the distillate side of the ledger, prompt buying interest for ULSD and jet fuel lifted the differentials for those two commodities by about a penny, although no deals were reported done.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 58 M3 gasoline traded 1.20 cents lower at 0.70 cent under, traders said.

Cycle 58 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at flat to the heating oil futures contract, with no trades reported.

Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel fell about 0.90 cent and was booked at 1.00 /0.85 under the screen.

Heating oil for Cycle 58 was steady at 4.00/3.80 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged weaker at 8.25/8.75 cents over, while barrels loading by Oct. 20 were talked at either side of 6.50 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was heard done at 2.75 cents over.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was pegged at 11.50/12.00 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 10.00/10.50 cents over.

Prompt CBOB was done at 5.50 cents over early and then re-offered at that level, seeking bids.

October heating oil was pegged at 0.75/0.25 cents under, unchanged, while ULSD was talked at either side of 5.00 cents over, up a half cent.

October jet fuel was called 3.75/4.25 cents over, up about a half cent, with a small barge trade reported done.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose a quarter cent to 8.00/7.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline fell 0.75 cent to 3.50/4.00 cents over.

Chicago ULSD rose 0.25 cent to 3.00/2.00 cents over and Group Three ULSD was seen slightly higher at 3.75/4.00 cents over.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)