US Cash Products-Midwest diesel up on stock draw, demand

* Midwest diesel diffs gain on harvest demand, stock draw
* Gulf diesel diffs up on export demand
HOUSTON, Oct 19 Midwest distillate
differentials climbed on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's inventory data release showed a
large draw in regional stocks last week as the autumn crop
harvest gained strength.
"The bean harvest is pretty much over and the corn harvest
is in full swing and will be over within a week," a Midwest
trader said. Heavy use of farm equipment during harvest spurs a
seasonal increase in fuel demand.
Cycle 3 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel on Wednesday rose
0.75 cent a gallon to a 0.25 cent bid under the November
heating oil futures contract, while offers were seen a quarter
cent over the screen.
Group Three ULSD rose a half cent per gallon to 4.50 cents
over futures, traders said.
The EIA said Midwest distillate stocks fell by 868,000
barrels last week, the smallest draw among markets east of the
Rockies. [EIA/S]
Gulf Coast ULSD differentials also showed gains on
Wednesday, climbing 0.75 cent per gallon to be even with the
November NYMEX heating oil screen on export demand as traders
focused on a new five-day lifting cycle on the Colonial
Pipeline, traders said.
Gulf Coast M3 gasoline differentials gained half a cent per
gallon to nearly 3.50 cents under November NYMEX RBOB futures
as its latest lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial,
traders said.
Trade was quiet on Wednesday in the New York Harbor with
RBOB and ULSD talked modestly weaker with no deals seen done.
The EIA said overall U.S. refined products stocks fell
significantly last week as crude oil imports slipped and
overall refinery utilization dropped by 1.1 percentage points
to 83.1 percent.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels to 206.27
million barrels last week, driven by inventory decreases in the
East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.
East Coast gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels as
Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery shut
a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit for unplanned
work last week on top of other units already shut for planned
work. Sunoco since restarted the FCC, with restarts of other
units to follow. [ID:nN1E79H0D1]
Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels last
week as Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) 100,000 bpd refinery in
Pasadena, Texas, remained shut after a Sept. 30 fire damaged
its crude unit. The refinery is expected to resume production
by early November. [ID:nWNAB2776]
Midwest gasoline stocks gained 147,000 barrels last week,
the EIA said.
U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels to 149.7
million barrels, driven largely by a drop of 3 million barrels
in the Gulf Coast region, the EIA said. East Coast distillate
stocks fell by 952,000 barrels.
A Gulf Coast trader said on Wednesday that despite the
draws in distillates, overall stocks are "still very high
historically. We've gone into winter with 20 million barrels
less than this for five of the prior seven years."
Regarding refinery utilization in markets east of the
Rockies, the Midwest region saw a jump of 2.5 percentage points
to 92.1 percent while the utilization in the Gulf Coast region
fell by 2.5 percentage points to 84.7 percent, the EIA data
showed.
The Midwest utilization movement reflected in part the
restart of a compressor at Citgo Petroleum's 167,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois.
[ID:nWNAB1512]
The Gulf Coast move reflected in part planned work at
Motiva Enterprises' 243,700 bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana.
[ID:nWNAB1447]
East Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.8 percentage
points to 68.9 percent last week, the EIA said.
For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Scheduling Cycle 59 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.35 and
3.50 cents over November RBOB futures, up half a cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
pegged at 0.25 under the November heating oil board to a
quarter cent over, up 0.75 cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 59 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at
0.10 cents under in thin trade, down a quarter cent.
Cycle 59 heating oil slipped a quarter cent to 4.50/4.00
cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/4.00 cents over, down a
penny from Tuesday's settlement, while any-October barrels were
talked at 1.00/1.40 cents over.
Ratable November F5 RBOB was called 1.50/2.00 cents over
December RBOB futures, modestly higher, while ratable December
F5 RBOB was talked at 0.60/1.00 cent over January RBOB futures.
Ratable January F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat
to February RBOB futures, while ratable February F5 RBOB was
offered at 0.25 cents under March RBOB futures.
Ratable Q2 2012 RBOB futures were heard done at 0.75 cent
over.
Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 8.00/8.50 cents
over, up about 3.00 cents from Tuesday's settlement.
Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 5.00/5.50
cents over, also up 3.00 cents.
Prompt heating oil was called 0.75/0.50 cent under, up a
quarter cent, while ULSD was pegged at 3.50/4.00 cents over,
down 0.75 cent.
Jet fuel rose by 2.50 cents to be talked at either side of
3.00 cents over, while kerosene was pegged at 10.50/11.50 cents
over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was seen steady at 7.25/6.75 cents
under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three
gasoline rose slightly, up a half cent to 4.50/5.00 cents over
futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to a bid
of 0.25 cents under the November heating oil futures contract
and an offer a quarter cent over the screen.
Group Three ULSD traded a half cent higher at 4.50 cents
over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and
Jeffrey Kerr in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)