版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 02:45 BJT

US Cash Products-Harvest demand boosts Chicago diesel

 * Group Three distillates scale back gains
 * Harbor distillates weaken on warmer weather
 * Harbor gasoline firms, while Gulf gasoline weakens
 NEW YORK, Nov 1 Tight inventories in the
Chicago area as a result of strong harvest demand boosted the
market for Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel Tuesday, even as
futures markets tumbled, traders said.
 ULSD differentials rose 1.25 cents a gallon to trade at
10.00/11.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's
December heating oil futures contract.
 The market strength, however, did not carry into the Group
Three region, as the distillate markets there scaled down
recent gains after trade moved to the December futures
contract. ULSD was seen at 8.00/8.50 cents over December
futures.
 Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) restarted a crude unit at its
212,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, but
said the alkylation unit there is still offline for routine
maintenance. [ID:nWNAB7159]
 BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) also started a planned turnaround on a
crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel-per-day Whiting,
Indiana, refinery. [ID:nWEN0214]
 In the New York Harbor, moderate temperatures following the
weekend snowstorm served to undercut recent strength in the
heating fuels markets, with November heating oil, low sulfur
diesel, ULSD and kerosene each losing between 0.25 and 0.50
cent in differential value.
 The Harbor gasoline markets firmed on the back of Gulf
Coast strength, with RBOB differentials to the NYMEX December
RBOB contract gaining nearly 1.00 cent per gallon and other
grades moving in similar fashion.
 On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a
cent to a bid-offer spread of 1.75/1.25 cents under as traders
focused on a new cycle. Differentials for the previous cycle
spiked nearly 2.75 cents on a pipeline scheduling deadline.
 For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Newly prompt Cycle 62 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.25,
1.35 and 1.50 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a
cent.
 Cycle 61 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at a
quarter cent under the December heating oil screen, down 0.25
cent.
 Scheduling Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.00
and 1.25 cents under, down a quarter cent.
 Scheduling Cycle 61 heating oil was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents
under.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt F5 RBOB was done at 5.50 and 6.00 cents over and was
pegged at either side of 6.00 cent over, up 1.00 cent on the
day. F5 RBOB for delivery by Nov. 10 was done at 3.75 cents
over and was talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over.
 Ratable November F5 RBOB were edged up and were pegged at
2.00/2.50 cents cents over.
 Prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was offered at
24.00 cents over, seeking a buyer, while prompt H4 premium RBOB
was offered at 23.00 cents over.
 Harbor heating oil was talked at 1.00/0.50 cents under, a
quarter cent weaker than Monday's settlement as temperatures in
the Northeastern U.S. moderated. Low sulfur diesel was called
1.00/1.50 cents over, down a quarter cent.
 ULSD was done at 3.75 cents under and was offered at 3.35
cents under, with bidders still seen at the 3.35 cent under
level.
 Jet fuel was talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, unchanged on
the day. Prompt kerosene was pegged slightly weaker at either
side of 9.00 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was talked within its established
range oft 1.50/0.75 cents under. Group Three gasoline was seen
pegged at 4.00/5.00 cents over.
 Chicago ULSD rose 1.25 cents to 10.00/11.00 cents over and
Group Three ULSD was seen at 8.00/8.50 cents over.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐