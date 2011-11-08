US Cash Products-Group diesel down as ag demand wanes

, * Group Three diesel falls with autumn harvest wrap-up

* Gulf gasoline falls as FCC restarts

* Warm weather softened Harbor distillate diffs

HOUSTON, Nov 8 Waning demand in the U.S. Midwest helped push Group Three diesel differentials down by 3.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday, marking the coming end to the autumn harvest season.

Buyers backed away from sellers' lofty price ideas as differentials slipped to either side of 4.00 cents over the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

"The days are numbered for diesel in the Midwest as a demand-side solution is certainly right around the corner as harvest ebbs," a Midwest trader said.

Chicago ULSD also tumbled by 3.00 cents per gallon to talk at 10.00/13.00 cents over, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped 2.25 cents per gallon to 2.75 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures, more than paring Monday's late-day 1.25-cent gain on a pipeline scheduling deadline.

Tuesday's decline also came a day after news that Total ( TOTF.PA ) was restarting a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 232,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after a seven-week overhaul. Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters that the restart should wrap up by the end of the week. [ID:nN1E7A61PZ]

Gulf distillates were largely steady, although jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 1.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

In the New York Harbor, differentials for heating oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel each shed a quarter cent per gallon to 1.50/1.00 under and 4.50 cents per gallon over, respectively, the December NYMEX heating oil contract. A warming trend in the U.S. Northeast softened heating fuel demand.

Midwest cash gasoline trade was termed a buyers market by several traders as multiple offers were seen for all timings. However, buyers in Chicago and Group Three held off on those offers, instead waiting for differentials to contract further.

Harbor gasoline markets traded mostly within established ranges, with only any-November F5 RBOB showing any gains, up a quarter cent in thin trade.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 63 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.75, 2.00, 2.25 and 2.75 cents under December RBOB futures, down 2.25 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 62 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.25 and 1.50 cents under the December heating oil screen, down nearly half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 62 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, down half a cent.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 63 was steady at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, down a quarter cent, while any-November heating oil was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under, also down a quarter cent.

Prompt ULSD was heard done at 4.50 cents over early, but them offered at 3.75 cents over, with bids seen at 3.25 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel edged down and was talked at 3.00/3.25 cents over, down a quarter cent, while prompt kerosene was called either side of 9.00 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 4.50/5.00 cents over, unchanged, while any-November barrels were pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was called 0.35/0.85 cent over.

Prompt M5 conventional gasoline was talked at 5.25/5.75 cents over, while any-November barrels were called a half cent higher on the roll.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three ULSD was talked at 3.00/5.00 cents over, down 3.00 cents from Monday. Chicago ULSD was pegged at 10.00/13.00 cents over, also down 3.00 cents.

Prompt Group Three gasoline was heard done at 3.00 cents over and the market was talked at 2.50/3.50 cents over. any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50/1.50 cents over. Chicago CBOB gasoline was called 1.00/4.50 cents over in limited trade for Cycle 2. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)