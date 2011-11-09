US Cash Products-Midwest diesel up on demand, refinery work

* Shale oil and harvest demand help boost Midwest diesel

* Gulf gasoline down despite inventory drop

HOUSTON, Nov 9 Midwest cash diesel markets diesel extended gains on Wednesday on strong demand in regional shale drilling operations, the autumn crop harvest and refinery maintenance, traders said.

Prompt Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 9.50/10.50 cents over the December heating oil screen on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Ongoing maintenance at BP's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, kept the market for Chicago ULSD tight as well, with barrels talked a penny per gallon higher 13.00/14.00 cents over.

Midwest cash gasoline sellers chased those markets lower on Wednesday, pushing Group Three gasoline differentials down by about 2.00 cents per gallon at 1.00 cent over December NYMEX RBOB futures.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 3.50 cents under December NYMEX RBOB futures as stocks in the region were plentiful despite a 769,000-barrel decrease last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

The decrease brought Gulf stocks to 71.7 million barrels, just 11.8 percent less than February's 20-year high of 81.35 million barrels.

Gulf distillates were steady to lower on Wednesday despite a 3.2 million-barrel drop in regional stocks on high export demand from Latin America, South America and Europe.

In the New York Harbor, the restart of operations at Buckeye Partners ( BPL.N ) Linden, New Jersey terminal on Wednesday following a Tuesday evening power outage generated little reaction in cash gasoline and distillate markets. [ID:nN1E7A811T]

Products markets traded within established ranges as scheduling on the 213 cycle out of Linden was already done and was not likely to be rebid, traders said.

The EIA said on Wednesday that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 6 million barrels last week, driven by the significant drop in Gulf Coast stocks as well as East Coast inventories. The decreases stemmed from fewer crude imports and a drop in U.S. refinery utilization of 2.7 percentage points to 82.6 percent.

"Suspect that the impact of low refinery runs in the Northeast, record-high distillate exports and some growth in the U.S. economy leading to more trucking demand for diesel," a Gulf Coast trader said.

East Coast inventories slipped by 1.5 million barrels, and Midwest stocks fell by 824,000 barrels.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels, driven largely by a drop of 1.7 million barrels in the East Coast region. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 769,000 barrels, followed by a drop of 681,000 barrels in the Midwest.

The decrease in U.S. refinery utilization was largely driven by a decline of 6.3 percentage points to 86.7 percent in the Midwest, the EIA said. That decline reflects the BP Whiting refinery's launch of a crude unit overhaul.

Utilization in the East Coast region inched up 0.4 percentage points to 72.8 percent, while Gulf Coast utilization slipped by 2.1 percentage points to 85.5 percent, the EIA said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 63 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.25 and 3.50 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 63 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 1.75/1.25 cents under the December heating oil screen.

Newly prompt Cycle 63 54-grade jet fuel slipped half a cent to 1.50/0.50 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 63 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M5 conventional gasoline was called 5.00/6.00 cents over, down about 0.75 cent. Any-November M5 material was talked at 1.50/2.00 cent over.

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over, unchanged. F5 RBOB loading by Nov. 16 was talked at 3.00/3.40 cents over.

Any-November F5 RBOB was talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was called 0.50 cent under to flat to the January RBOB contract, down a half cent.

Prompt H5 premium RBOB was modestly weaker and was called 19.75/20.25 cents over, while prompt V5 premium conventional gasoline was called 21.25/24.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.50/1.00 cents under, while any-November barrels were called either side of 1.00 cent under.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 1.00 cent over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt and any-November ULSD was talked at 3.00/3.50 cents over, modestly weaker, with no deals reported done.

Prompt jet fuel also was called 3.00/3.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Prompt Group Three gasoline was heard done at 1.00 cent over and was talked at 0.75/1.25 cents over, down about 2.00 cents. Any-November barrels were pegged at 1.50/1.00 cent under.

Premium Group Three gasoline was called 10.00/11.00 cents over the gasoline market, up about 2.00 cents.

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline 1.00/2.00 cents over, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at either side of flat to the screen.

Group Three ULSD remained strong and was called 9.50/10.50 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at 3.50/4.50 cents over.

Chicago ULSD was firm, with barrels talked at 13.00/14.00 cents over, up a penny. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)