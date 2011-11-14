版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 05:34 BJT

US Cash Products-Midwest diesel down on supply

 * Chicago diesel gains despite incoming supply
 * Harbor heating oil steady in warm weather
 * Gulf gasoline slides as refinery resumes rates
 (Updates with end-day prices)
 HOUSTON, Nov 14 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials on Monday rose further from last week's
three-year highs, even as barrels from the U.S. Gulf Coast
region eased supply tightness in the Group Three market.
 Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD differentials jumped by 2.00 cents per
gallon to either side of 21.00 cents over the New York
Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil contract.
 Group Three ULSD differentials fell by nearly 5.00 cents to
talk at 10.75/11.25 cents over, traders said.
 Tight supply stemming from the combined demand from the end
of the autumn crop harvest, development of oil from shale plays
and gas fields in North Dakota and pipeline demands for
line-fill boosted differentials.
 Incoming supply from the Gulf was relieving some of that
pressure, traders said.
 Midwest gasoline differentials weakened slightly on low
demand, with prompt Group Three barrels hitting 3.75/3.25 cents
under December NYMEX RBOB, while Chicago tightened slightly as
buyers saw a bargain, with barrels pegged at either side of
7.00 cents under. Traders said few deals were done in either
market.
 Warmer-than-normal weather in the U.S. Northeast weakened
the New York Harbor heating fuels market Monday, which had
firmed in anticipation of colder weather.
 The U.S. National Weather Service forecast that U.S.
heating oil demand for the week would be 24.7 percent below
normal and that the weather would be 22.8 percent warmer than
normal. [ID:nL3E7ME1AZ]
 Prompt Harbor heating fuels was steady at 1.00/0.50 cent
under December NYMEX heating oil, while ULSD fell by a half
cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over.
 Prompt F5 RBOB gasoline differentials in the Harbor climbed
to either side of 2.50 cents per gallon over December NYMEX
RBOB futures, benefiting from a wider December/January RBOB
futures spread.
 The intra-month spread moved to 0.88 cents in contango
Monday from nearly flat on Friday on improved storage
economics.
 On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a
cent per gallon to 5.50 cents under December NYMEX RBOB,
extending last week's 4.50-cent decline as crude and coker
units at Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 142,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday neared
planned rates following completion of a turnaround.
[ID:nWNAB0842]
 The decrease started earlier last week on news that Total
(TOTF.PA) restarted a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking
unit at its 232,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.
[ID:nN1E7A61PZ]
 Gulf distillates were mixed, with jet fuel and ULSD
differentials down and heating oil up a quarter cent to
4.75/4.25 cents under December NYMEX heating oil.
 Jet fuel fell 1.00 cent per gallon to 2.50 cents under,
while ULSD slipped half a cent per gallon to 2.50/2.00 cents
under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on
the Colonial Pipeline.
 For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT
 U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
 Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 5.10, 5.25 and 5.50
cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.
 Scheduling Cycle 63 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 1.75, 2.00, 2.35, 2.45 and 2.50 cents under the
December heating oil board, down half a cent.
 Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75, 2.00 and
2.50 cents under, down a penny.
 Cycle 64 heating oil was pegged at 4.75/4.25 cents under,
up a quarter cent.
 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
 Prompt M5 conventional gasoline was pegged at 5.00/5.50
cents over, up 0.75 cents over Friday, while any-November
barrels were called 2.75/3.25 cents over, 1.25 cents.
 Prompt F5 RBOB was talked at 2.25/2.75 cents over, up 0.75
cents over Friday, with barrels loading by Nov. 20 were pegged
at either side of 0.75 cents over.
 Any-November F5 RBOB was done a couple of times at flat to
the screen.
 Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25/0.75 cent under
January RBOB futures.
 Prompt heating oil was called 1.00/0.50 cents under,
unchanged. Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at either
side of 1.00 cent over, modestly weaker.
 Prompt and any-November ULSD was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents
over, a half cent weaker.
 Prompt jet fuel was called 2.75/3.25 cents over, while
any-November barrels were pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over.
 MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
 Cycle 2 ULSD was called 20.75/21.25 cents over in Chicago,
up 2.00 cents, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a 10-cent
discount to the prompt cycle. Prompt Group 3 ULSD was 5.00
cents weaker at 10.75/11.25 cents over.
 Prompt Group 3 gasoline was pegged at 3.50/3.00 cents
under, a penny weaker, while any-November barrels were talked
at 4.00/3.50 cents under, also a half cent weaker.
 Chicago Cycle 2 gasoline was called 7.25/6.75 cents under,
up a penny.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐