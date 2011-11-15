US Cash Products-Midwest diesel tumbles as buyers balk

* Warm weather leaves Harbor distillates better offered

* Gulf gasoline down on refinery restarts, scheduling (Recasts lead, adds detail throughout, updates prices, changes dateline from previous HOUSTON)

NEW YORK, Nov 15 Midwest cash distillate differentials tumbled on Tuesday as buyers balked at higher prices in Chicago and Group Three, traders said.

The bid-offer spread for prompt Cycle 2 ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago shed 11.00 cents per gallon and was pegged at 9.00/10.00 cents over the December heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange as barrels from the Gulf Coast started to arrive in the region.

In the Group Three market, prompt ULSD dropped about 5 cents to talk at 6.25/6.75 cents over, falling for the same reason as Chicago.

Midwest distillate markets have been relatively strong in reaction to high demand from Northern Tier shale oil development, regional refinery maintenance, the end of the autumn crop harvest season and pipeline line fill requirements, traders said.

Chicago gasoline differentials slipped about 3 cents per gallon to 9.75/9.25 cents under, while Group Three gasoline held steady at 3.75/3.25 cents under.

In the New York Harbor, ongoing warm weather in the U.S. Northeast left the distillate market "better offered across the board", a veteran trader said.

All grades of heating fuels lost ground as buyers delayed purchases. Even the transportation fuels, jet fuel and low-sulfur (on-road) diesel, came under pressure.

New York Harbor F4 gasoline differentials skidded lower by 1.50 cents per gallon to either side of 1.00 cent over December NYMEX RBOB.

Traders said a sharp tightening of the December/January RBOB futures spread on NYMEX to 0.0087 cent at the close, from Monday's level of 0.141 cent, undermined the prompt value of gasoline in the region.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 6.00 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures, extending Monday's half-cent decline on regional refineries resuming planned rates after autumn turnarounds, traders said.

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) said on Tuesday crude and coker units at its 142,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, had resumed planned rates after finishing a turnaround last week. [ID:nWNAB1188]

Tuesday's decline also stemmed in part from M4's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Differentials for Gulf distillates largely held steady, though jet fuel differentials rebounded slightly from Monday's drop of a cent per gallon, gaining 0.25 cent per gallon to 1.75 cents under December NYMEX heating oil futures.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 64 M4 gasoline was seen done at 6.00 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 64 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.35 and 2.40 cents under the December heating oil screen, flat with Monday's levels.

Cycle 64 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, up about a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 64 heating oil was flat, seen done at 4.85 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over, modestly weaker. Any-November M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, up a penny.

Prompt F5 RBOB was heard done at 1.00 and 1.25 cents over, down 1.50 cents, while any-November barrels were heard done at 0.25 and 0.50 cent over, up a half cent.

Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 0.65 cent under January RBOB futures.

Prompt heating oil was called a quarter cent weaker at 1.00/0.50 cent under, with deals done at 0.75 and 0.85 cent under. Any-November barrels were pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat.

Low-sulfur diesel was done at 0.50 cent over and called 0.25/0.75 cent over, about 0.75 cent weaker.

Prompt ULSD was done at 2.75 cents over, while any-November barrels were offered at 3.25 cents over, seeking a buyer.

Prompt jet fuel was done at 1.25 cents over, down almost 2.00 cents, while any-November barrels were offered at 2.75 cents over.

Prompt kerosene shed a penny in value and was called either side of 10.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago ULSD was pegged at 9.25/9.75 cents over, down nearly 11.00 cents on the day, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a quarter-cent discount to Cycle 2.

Prompt November Group 3 ULSD weakened by about 5 cents and was called 6.25/6.75 cents over, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Prompt Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline was talked at 9.75/9.25 cents under, down 4.50 cents from Monday, while Cycle 3 barrels were pegged at a 0.50-cent discount to Cycle 2.

Prompt November Group 3 gasoline was called 3.75/3.25 cents under, unchanged, while any-November barrels continued to be talked at either side of 4.00 cents under.

Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Dale Hudson)